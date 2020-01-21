Bixby Research and Analytics Turns to Rightpoint's Technology Capabilities to Develop the First Comprehensive Platform Dedicated to the Private Debt Market

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bixby Research and Analytics, a financial technology company that is modernizing information flow, announced that it has launched the first comprehensive web platform dedicated to the private debt market – and selected Rightpoint, a Genpact company (NYSE: G) , and the digital consultancy with technology at its core, for its experience design and development capabilities. The platform connects asset managers and hedge funds to real-time market moving news and financial information for companies in the private debt market.

Over the last several decades, the asset management industry has seen unprecedented advances in technology; however, when you step back and look at where this advancement is taking place, it's been almost solely confined to the public market. Over the same time, private market information flow has remained antiquated with virtually no resources available to investment professionals.

"The market for leveraged loans has doubled in the past decade to over 1.7 trillion in assets, and approximately half of these companies are private," said Brian Conroy, Founder and CEO, Bixby Research and Analytics. "The lack of resources available to investment professionals in the private debt market has made it increasingly difficult to manage these positions. Our platform modernizes information flow so our clients can stay focused on investing."

Bixby Research and Analytics turned to Rightpoint in 2019 for its best-in-class technology and experience-led approach to bring the concept to life. Bixby's web portal went live in late 2019 providing asset managers and hedge funds with real-time news, financial data and detailed portfolio information that is specifically tailored to each client's needs. With the private debt market being one of the fastest growing, and most underserved segments in the asset management world, Bixby Research and Analytics is uniquely positioned to become an industry leader in the fintech market.

"When Bixby turned to us to support them on the full experience of creating this platform – setting out to design and develop a solution that could transform the private investment marketplace – we were excited to work together on a product that is bringing the private debt market into the future," said Jason Sears, Senior Solutions Architect, Rightpoint.

About Bixby Research and Analytics

Bixby Research and Analytics connects asset managers and hedge funds to market moving news and financial information for companies in the private debt market. Bixby's proprietary software platform is tailored to each client's portfolio, delivering valuable updates for the most difficult to manage positions. Just as investment strategies adapt to changing market conditions, information flow should adapt to changing technology.

Bixby Research and Analytics is a secure, user-restricted portal available only to paid subscribers. To find out more about how Bixby can modernize your investment process, please visit https://www.bixbyresearch.com/.

About Rightpoint

Rightpoint, a Genpact company, is the digital consultancy with technology at its core. We design and engineer end-to-end digital experiences to help our clients succeed at the speed of innovation. With over 450 employees across 9 offices, Rightpoint serves more than 250 Fortune 1000 companies and has been named one of Crain's 50 Fastest Growing Companies in Chicago for four consecutive years. For more information, visit www.rightpoint.com and follow us on Twitter.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. We drive digital-led innovation and digitally-enabled intelligent operations for our clients, guided by our experience running thousands of processes primarily for Global Fortune 500 companies. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. Combining our expertise in end-to-end operations and our AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, we focus on the details – all 90,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent companies' ways of working. We know that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results – because transformation happens here. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

