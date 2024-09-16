Genpact Named a Leader in Life Sciences Digital Services for Mid-Market Enterprises in 2024 Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Assessment

Recognition highlights Genpact's commitment to delivering personalized support and innovative solutions to mid-market life sciences organizations

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future, has been named a Leader in Everest Group's inaugural Life Sciences Digital Services for Mid-Market Enterprises 2024 PEAK Matrix® Assessment. This recognition is a testament to Genpact's deep industry expertise and significant market impact in delivering innovative and cost-effective solutions and services to mid-market life sciences companies.

"Amid economic uncertainty, disrupted supply chains, and high customer expectations, it's more important than ever for life sciences companies to focus on AI innovation and operational resilience," said Sanjiv Tandon, Global Business Unit Leader, Life Sciences, Genpact. "Our deep industry expertise and customer-centric approach have made us a trusted partner in delivering transformative outcomes, and this leadership recognition validates our commitment to improving global health by accelerating the time-to-market for drugs and devices."

Everest Group assessed 26 life sciences digital services providers around the globe based on their vision, capability, and market impact. Genpact's leadership is underpinned by its excellence in delivering key services, including:

Data Analytics and Insights: Leveraging AI-powered analytics to help life sciences companies uncover valuable insights for better decision-making, Genpact's digital solutions help improve patient experiences and outcomes, optimize sales strategies, and enhance marketing efforts.

Leveraging AI-powered analytics to help life sciences companies uncover valuable insights for better decision-making, Genpact's digital solutions help improve patient experiences and outcomes, optimize sales strategies, and enhance marketing efforts. Supply Chain Resilience: In an industry where integrated sales and operations planning is critical, Genpact's supply chain management solutions and services optimize the entire value chain, from forecasting and network design to transportation and logistics, mitigating supply chain risks and improving operational efficiency.

In an industry where integrated sales and operations planning is critical, Genpact's supply chain management solutions and services optimize the entire value chain, from forecasting and network design to transportation and logistics, mitigating supply chain risks and improving operational efficiency. Regulatory Compliance: The regulatory landscape for life sciences continues to evolve, and compliance is essential. Genpact's regulatory affairs services help companies navigate regulatory complexity and compliance.

The regulatory landscape for life sciences continues to evolve, and compliance is essential. Genpact's regulatory affairs services help companies navigate regulatory complexity and compliance. Patient-Centric Experiences: With the shift towards patient-centric models, Genpact's advanced analytics and AI-driven customer experience solutions and expertise in digital therapeutics help companies enhance patient engagement, improve adherence, and deliver better health outcomes.

"Mid-market life sciences enterprises face unique challenges that distinguish them from their larger counterparts, necessitating distinct sourcing needs such as client intimacy, agility, and cost-effective innovation to stay competitive. Recognizing these specific needs, providers are tailoring their strategies to offer personalized support and innovative solutions, capitalizing on the increasing mid-market demand," said Durga Ambati, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Genpact's ability to creatively engage clients in strategic conversations, complemented by its willingness to explore innovative commercial constructs, has helped it to establish a global client presence and be recognized as a Leader in Everest Group's Life Sciences Digital Services for Mid-market Enterprises PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024."

For more information about Genpact's life science solutions and services, visit: https://www.genpact.com/industries/healthcare-and-life-sciences/life-sciences

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future. Our 125,000+ people across 30+ countries are driven by our innate curiosity, entrepreneurial agility, and desire to create lasting value for clients. Powered by our purpose – the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people – we serve and transform leading enterprises, including the Fortune Global 500, with our deep business and industry knowledge, digital operations services, and expertise in data, technology, and AI.

