Biz Talk Today TV's Franchise Value Spotlights the Business Behind Sports with Investment Strategist Shana Orczyk Sissel

New Weekly Series Brings Institutional Insight to the Multi-Trillion-Dollar Sports Economy

WASHINGTON, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCheck Media announced today that Franchise Value, its newest original series on Biz Talk Today TV, officially premiered this month and returns today with another in-depth examination of one of the fastest-growing sectors in the global economy—the business of sports.

The weekly series prominently features Shana Orczyk Sissel, nationally recognized investment strategist, CEO and Founder of Banríon Capital Management, and author of the soon-to-be-released book Tough Minded, as she provides viewers with institutional-level analysis of the financial forces transforming professional sports.

From billion-dollar franchise valuations and private equity ownership to media rights, athlete branding, sports betting, artificial intelligence, and global expansion, Franchise Value explores the business decisions driving today's sports industry. Rather than focusing on scores and highlights, the series examines sports through the lens of investing, ownership, valuation, and capital allocation.

Each week, Sissel joins Todd M. Schoenberger to break down the week's biggest sports business headlines while identifying long-term investment themes that are reshaping leagues, teams, media companies, and public markets. Designed for investors, business executives, entrepreneurs, and sports fans alike, the series delivers a unique perspective rarely found in traditional sports programming.

"Sports has become one of the world's most dynamic investment ecosystems, and that's exactly what makes Franchise Value so compelling," said Shana Orczyk Sissel, featured investment strategist on the program and author of the forthcoming book Tough Minded. "We're taking viewers beyond the games to understand the economics that drive franchise values, media rights, private equity investment, athlete brands, and the future of global sports. Whether you're an investor or simply a passionate fan, understanding the business behind sports has never been more important."

The program covers a broad range of topics including franchise valuations across the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, Formula One and emerging leagues, along with sports technology, streaming, sponsorships, college NIL, women's sports, international expansion, and publicly traded companies connected to the sports economy.

"Franchise Value is unlike anything else currently available in business television," said Todd M. Schoenberger, CEO of CrossCheck Media. "Sports has become a multi-trillion-dollar global business, yet few programs examine it through the lens of capital allocation, valuation, mergers, private equity, and investment strategy. This series fills that gap by giving viewers institutional-quality conversations about one of the world's most dynamic industries."

As sports continue to evolve into a global investment class, Franchise Value is positioned to become the premier destination for executives, investors, financial professionals, and sports enthusiasts seeking deeper insight into the business decisions shaping the future of the industry.

Franchise Value airs every Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. ET on Biz Talk Today TV (BTT).

About Franchise Value

Franchise Value is a Biz Talk Today TV original series exploring the intersection of sports, business, investing, media, and ownership. The weekly program examines the economics driving today's sports industry through insightful discussions on franchise valuations, media rights, private equity, technology, athlete branding, and emerging investment opportunities.

About Biz Talk Today TV

Biz Talk Today TV is the flagship business television network of CrossCheck Media, delivering original programming covering business, investing, economics, markets, politics, technology, energy, law, sports, and global affairs. Through FAST television, connected TV platforms, mobile applications, podcasts, and digital distribution, Biz Talk Today TV reaches audiences worldwide with premium business journalism and expert analysis.

Media Contact:

Naomi Knight, VP of Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE CrossCheck Media Inc.