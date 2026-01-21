BizBuySell and LoanBud Partner to Launch SBA Loan Eligible Program

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BizBuySell, the nation's largest business-for-sale marketplace, has partnered with LoanBud, a financial technology platform focused on modernizing access to Small Business Administration (SBA) financing. Together, the companies are taking a meaningful step forward in how small businesses are bought and sold by bringing better financing clarity earlier into the transaction process.

Business listings on BizBuySell can now be prequalified for SBA financing and marked with an "SBA Loan Eligible" badge. The badge signals that listing financials have been reviewed and the business supports SBA financing for qualified buyers. This addresses one of the most common obstacles in ownership transitions: financing uncertainty.

BizBuySell attracts more than 50 million visits annually to over 120,000 business listings, many from aspiring entrepreneurs. Through the partnership with LoanBud, qualified buyers can easily identify which businesses include a clear, credible path to securing financing.

LoanBud's technology and team of SBA specialists modernize the SBA financing process. Buyers can apply directly for SBA financing tied to eligible listings, while LoanBud's platform and specialists guide them from application through lender matching, approval, and closing. This makes the financing journey more transparent and predictable.

For brokers and sellers, the ability to prequalify a listing for SBA financing improves visibility, increases buyer confidence, and reduces the risk of a deal falling apart late in the process. More broadly, the program helps align cash-flowing businesses with capable buyers and the capital required to complete a transaction to support a healthier, more efficient marketplace

"We're always looking for ways to make our marketplace even more efficient," said Bob House, President of BizBuySell. "By surfacing financing-ready listings, we're helping streamline early-stage evaluation and support smoother ownership transitions for everyone involved."

This partnership marks the first-to-market listing prequalification into a business-for-sale marketplace, reinforcing BizBuySell's leadership position and LoanBud's role as the trusted experts in SBA financing. In an economy built on small-business ownership, BizBuySell and LoanBud are helping enable the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Burke Purcell, Founder and CEO of LoanBud, said the partnership reflects the company's mission. "BizBuySell is where entrepreneurs discover their next opportunity, and LoanBud is where they secure the capital to pursue it. This partnership advances our mission to make SBA financing easier to navigate, while modernizing how business acquisitions get financed in the United States. When technology improves how a market functions, it creates real value."

Key Features of the Partnership

First-of-Its-Kind Prequalification for SBA Financing: Business listings on BizBuySell can be pre-vetted for SBA loan eligibility.

"SBA Loan Eligible" Badge: Prequalified listings display a visible badge that signals credibility and financing readiness to buyers.

Enhanced Trust and Credibility: Listings gain reputational credibility, while buyers know upfront that financing is possible.

Faster, More Certain Transactions: Prequalification reduces uncertainty, helping all parties move forward with confidence.

Value for Brokers: Business brokers benefit from enhanced listings, improved buyer trust, faster deal flow, and increased earnings.

About LoanBud

LoanBud is a financial technology platform dedicated to SBA financing, connecting entrepreneurs to a nationwide network of lenders. By connecting buyers, sellers, and brokers with a wide network of lenders, LoanBud simplifies access to capital for acquisitions, expansions, and working capital. LoanBud is modernizing how small businesses secure financing through streamlined technology, expert guidance, and a borrower-first approach.

About BizBuySell

BizBuySell is the Internet's largest business-for-sale marketplace, featuring over 120,000 listings annually. Each month, millions of entrepreneurs visit BizBuySell to explore opportunities in buying, selling, and growing businesses. As part of the CoStar Group, BizBuySell is trusted by buyers, sellers, and brokers across nationwide.

