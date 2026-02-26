LoanBud Launches AI-Powered Platform to Verify SBA Financeability Before Businesses Go to Market

AI-powered intake and human review surface SBA eligibility issues early, reducing deal risk and delays

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LoanBud, a financial technology company modernizing access to Small Business Administration (SBA) financing, today announced the launch of its LoanBud Prequalification Platform (LoanBud.io), a first-of-its-kind solution that prequalifies businesses for SBA financing prior to listing—bringing financing validation to the start of the sale process instead of the end.

Financing uncertainty is one of the most common reasons small business acquisition deals slow down, retrade, or collapse. LoanBud's Prequalification Platform moves SBA eligibility upstream by combining structured document intake with AI-assisted analysis to quickly identify whether a business is likely to qualify for SBA financing and to estimate potential loan capacity for qualified buyers.

"Too often, financing is introduced after the deal momentum is already built, and that's when surprises show up," said Burke Purcell, CEO of LoanBud. "The LoanBud Prequalification Platform brings structure, speed, and transparency to the front end of the process so brokers, sellers, and buyers can invest time and resources with greater confidence."

LoanBud's software combines structured intake, optical character recognition (OCR), and AI-assisted analysis to accelerate early-stage diligence. Sellers and brokers upload tax returns, financial statements and the confidential information memorandum (CIM). The platform extracts key data, flags missing items and inconsistencies, and helps LoanBud's SBA financing team complete an initial eligibility review more efficiently.

Product features include:

Guided document checklist that keeps sellers and brokers on track and reduces back-and-forth.

OCR-powered extraction from tax returns, profit-and-loss statements, balance sheets and deal documents to accelerate early diligence.

AI-assisted CIM review that summarizes the business model, key risks and transferability considerations.

Automated first-pass financial spread and cash-flow normalization to support SBA sizing discussions.

Deal Readiness Report that flags gaps (missing financials, debt schedule issues, inconsistencies) with clear next steps.

Most submissions receive an initial determination within one to two business days, along with structured feedback and key conditions, subject to buyer qualifications and lender underwriting. Updated financial statements may be requested periodically. Rather than waiting for a buyer to initiate underwriting, sellers can address financeability questions upfront, allowing listings to enter the market with more certainty and fewer unexpected issues.

The platform also provides brokers with a centralized workspace to manage listings end to end, including secure document uploads, real-time visibility into prequalification status and a structured workflow to keep deals moving. Once a business is prequalified, the broker receives a unique application URL to share with interested buyers. Buyers can then apply for financing tied to that specific business, and LoanBud routes the request through its SBA lender partner network.

To learn more or submit a business listing for prequalification, visit LoanBud.io.

About LoanBud

LoanBud is a financial technology platform modernizing access to SBA financing for small business acquisitions, expansion, working capital, and owner-occupied commercial real estate. Through its national marketplace of 50+ SBA lenders and proprietary prequalification infrastructure, LoanBud helps entrepreneurs, brokers, and sellers navigate SBA-backed transactions with greater clarity and efficiency. LoanBud is not a lender; it operates a marketplace that connects buyers and sellers with SBA lenders through its network of approved lenders. Learn more at LoanBud.io.

