Bizcap launches Line of Credit in Europe to meet growing SME demand

MUNICH, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Europe can now access up to €500,000 in funding thanks to a flexible, fast-turnaround line of credit offered by Bizcap .

The Line of Credit is designed to help businesses manage cash flow, respond to seasonal pressures, and act on growth opportunities. The new facility offers set-up within two to three days, followed by ongoing access to funds as needed.

Bizcap's Business Line of Credit gives SMEs a more adaptable funding solution than many traditional lending products, with flexible drawdowns and repayments aligned to business cash flow. Businesses only pay for the funds they use, and once the facility is in place, they can access capital as needed without having to reapply each time.

The launch comes as Bizcap builds on a strong start in Europe, following its launch into Luxembourg in July 2025, then expanding lending into Germany in October 2025 , where it facilitated more than €4 million in funding in its first month of lending . Bizcap has described Germany as its most successful international expansion to date, underlining strong product-market fit and the effectiveness of its partnerships-led strategy in Europe.

"Europe has responded favourably to Bizcap's fast, flexible and transparent approach to funding, and that's exactly why this Line of Credit launch matters," said Laura Schlag, Managing Partner for Bizcap Europe.

"Our early traction in Luxembourg and Germany showed us there is clear demand from SMEs for funding that moves at the speed of business. With our Line of Credit, businesses can access capital when they need it, use only what they need, and stay in control of their cash flow.

"For many SMEs, funding needs don't arrive in one neat moment. They ebb and flow with stock purchases, supplier payments, payroll, tax obligations, and growth opportunities. This product is designed to meet that reality with flexibility, speed and clarity."

Bizcap's Line of Credit has already proven itself in other international markets, where the product has seen strong uptake from SMEs seeking reliable working capital and repeat access to funding. Its expansion into Europe reflects Bizcap's broader strategy to bring practical, flexible business finance to underserved SME markets.

Albert Gahfi, Bizcap's Global Co-CEO, said the launch of Line of Credit in Europe reflects both market demand and Bizcap's confidence in the region's long-term potential.

"We've seen in Luxembourg and Germany just how strongly SMEs and partners respond when funding is fast, transparent and built around real business needs," he said.

"Launching our Line of Credit in Europe is a natural next step. It gives businesses an ongoing source of capital they can draw on as opportunities arise, without the friction of starting from scratch each time.

"Our model is built to move quickly, but it's also built to understand businesses properly. We look beyond rigid scorecards and assess overall financial health, which means we can support a broader range of SMEs with practical, responsible funding solutions."

This broader underwriting approach and Bizcap's focus on overall business health are themes the company has highlighted in its European rollout.

Bizcap works closely with advisers, brokers and partners across its markets to help deliver funding solutions to a broader range of business clients. In Europe, that partnership-led approach has already played a major role in its early growth, where Bizcap says trust, credibility and strong broker relationships were key to its first-month results.

Bizcap is offering select advisers access to bring this solution to their clients. Interested advisers can email [email protected] or become a partner via their website.