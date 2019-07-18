BizEquity Announces the First FinTech Application "Enterprise ROI Guarantee" for Financial Services Firms and Their Advisors

PHILADELPHIA, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BizEquity, the world's leading online provider of business valuation big data has made a commitment to guarantee ROI for enterprise rollouts using their platform. After studying survey results across their entire user base, BizEquity has realized that users are achieving ROI on their subscriptions at astounding levels. Today they announced an Enterprise ROI Guarantee for any new enterprise client that signs up in 2019 for 500 or more seats to its patented subscription software offering.

BizEquity is committed to democratizing business valuation knowledge for the business owner, and to that end, it is critical to get their platform in the hands of the advisors that serve them. This commitment will help further that mission, and help business owners nationwide better understand the value of their value. The value proposition of traditional business valuation is broken, and that is why only 2% of businesses value themselves each year. By guaranteeing ROI for enterprise rollouts, BizEquity believes they can drive that number significantly higher, so that businesses have wider access to a faster, cheaper, solution.

Through the BizEquity platform, financial services providers are able to deliver:

A Business Valuation Report that details key metrics on a client's business value and gives an in-depth view of their financial position

that details key metrics on a client's business value and gives an in-depth view of their financial position An Insurance Value Report that offers a snapshot of a client's potential insurance coverage based on real-time valuation metrics

that offers a snapshot of a client's potential insurance coverage based on real-time valuation metrics BizEquity's Big Data Business Owner Prospecting tool that enables advisors to locate millions of businesses using its geo-location prospecting and engagement technology

that enables advisors to locate millions of businesses using its geo-location prospecting and engagement technology A real time Business Value Scoreboard to enable you to work with your clients and prospects daily showing how their business value has changed to ensure they have the best wealth strategy enabled for their unique needs

Michael M. Carter, Founder & CEO of BizEquity, said:

"We have been committed from the beginning of starting BizEquity to help democratize this vital knowledge to business owners. We do it through distributing our product through the best bankers, advisors, agents, and consultants in the world. Our new Enterprise Guarantee ensures our interests are aligned and helps us get our product out to more and more business owners through the advisors that serve them."

Jason Early, Chief Revenue Officer of BizEquity, commented:

"There is over $13.1 Trillion of business owner wealth that is set to transition over the next decade. This opportunity is simply too big to ignore. I am proud of Mike & BizEquity for making this commitment, because it truly is a win for everybody, but most importantly for the advisors and the business owner clients they serve, as the advisor is now able to provide better advice, and the business owner finally understands the value of their largest asset."

To view the 'Hall of Fame' showcasing our successful clients who have delivered incredible ROI within days and months of using our service, please click here https://www.bizequity.com/halloffame.

About BizEquity

BizEquity is the world's leading provider of business valuation knowledge and big data. BizEquity has valued over 33 million private businesses and distributes its patented cloud-based service through thousands of financial advisors to help better inform small businesses of their lending, insurance, and wealth management needs and potential.

Some noteworthy accomplishments for the company include BizEquity's CEO Michael M. Carter being named one of the top 100 leaders in Global Fintech; BizEquity being named one of the top 360 private companies by Entrepreneur Media; and BizEquity winning the FinTech growth and innovation award from Bank Director. BizEquity has estimated through its clients' feedback that it has helped its advisor clients generate over $1billion in assets under management, insurance premiums, and commercial lending products all while helping their business owner clients and prospects.

For more information, please visit: www.BizEquity.com.

