BizEquity Introduces New Brand Identity and an Enhanced Platform to Anchor Advisor-Led Planning for the Great Wealth Transfer

A clearer, more reliable platform designed for advisors to deliver real planning insights to business owners at every stage of their lifecycle.

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BizEquity, the leading WealthTech platform for on-demand business valuation and business owner planning, today announced the launch of a comprehensive platform update alongside a new brand identity. Together, the enhanced platform and refreshed brand reflect a single, focused purpose: giving advisors a reliable, clear way to guide business owners through every major planning decision.

This platform update delivers a faster, cleaner, and deeper experience that supports valuation, risk, insurance, exit planning, and growth strategy within a single platform. The new brand identity reinforces BizEquity's role as the business owner planning software advisors can rely on to anchor more meaningful conversations, more often.

"Business owners hold anywhere from 80 to 90 percent of their net worth inside their business, yet many advisors have been forced to plan around incomplete data and inaccurate valuations," said Cal Parker, VP of Sales & Strategy at BizEquity. "Our new brand and revitalized platform give advisors the confidence to engage in more meaningful conversations around business valuation, legacy planning, and insurance and risk mitigation, helping business owners make better, more informed decisions about their most important asset."

A Brand Built on Reliability and Clarity

BizEquity's new brand is anchored in two defining principles: reliability and clarity.

Reliability positions BizEquity as a trusted source of truth, delivering accurate, defensible valuations supported by strong benchmarks and consistent performance. Clarity ensures the experience is simple and direct, transforming dense financial data into insight that advisors can act on immediately.

Together, these principles set a confident, practical tone, one that mirrors how advisors work and how business owners make decisions.

Business Valuation Built for Real Planning

BizEquity brings the new brand to life through modern workflows and deeper valuation intelligence powered by AI-driven financial data ingestion. Advisors can move from intake to insight in as little as three steps and under ten minutes, eliminating manual data work and guesswork.

Key capabilities include:

AI-Powered Data Ingestion: Reduces manual work and delivers fast, clean, and reliable financial outputs.

Reduces manual work and delivers fast, clean, and reliable financial outputs. Modern, Intuitive Advisor Workflows: Guide advisors from intake through analysis and reporting with clarity and confidence.

Guide advisors from intake through analysis and reporting with clarity and confidence. New Reporting: Customizable, client-ready reports.

Customizable, client-ready reports. Deeper Valuation Intelligence: Leverages stronger benchmarks to produce consistent, defensible valuation results.

Leverages stronger benchmarks to produce consistent, defensible valuation results. Smarter Qualitative Insights: Surface operational risks beyond the balance sheet that can affect business value.

Surface operational risks beyond the balance sheet that can affect business value. Forecasting and Exit Planning Tools: Illustrate how today's decisions impact future enterprise value.

Illustrate how today's decisions impact future enterprise value. Insurance Optimization: Compares existing insurance coverage to business value and ownership structures to validate buy-sell funding and identify gaps in key person, disability, overhead, and other critical protections.

Compares existing insurance coverage to business value and ownership structures to validate buy-sell funding and identify gaps in key person, disability, overhead, and other critical protections. Actionable Planning Insights: Connect valuation and performance data directly to clear, advisor-led planning opportunities.

Together, these capabilities shift valuation from a one-time event into an ongoing planning discipline that supports every milestone in a business owner's journey.

Grounded in the Question That Matters Most

The new brand centers on a single, essential question: "What's your client's business worth?"™

By grounding planning conversations in current, accurate valuations, BizEquity replaces assumptions with defensible numbers and positions advisors to deliver clearer guidance, stronger credibility, and better outcomes for business owner clients.

Trusted Across Financial Services

BizEquity is used by more than 4,000 advisors and distributed through over 1,300 financial services firms, including TD Bank, LPL Financial, UBS, Northwestern Mutual, Equitable, RBC, Hightower, Thrivent, Guardian, and Wealth Enhancement Group.

With BizEquity and its new brand identity, the company continues to set the standard for business valuation built for planning.

About BizEquity

BizEquity is the leading WealthTech software company, created to democratize business valuation knowledge for businesses worldwide. BizEquity has created the largest online business valuation software product and service, and the most business valuation data on businesses in the market today. It gives advisors reliable insight into a client's value, risks, and key drivers through faster workflows, AI-powered data capture, and deeper intelligence, helping business owners understand their largest asset and improve long-term outcomes. BizEquity's patented platform is distributed through leading financial services firms such as TD Bank, LPL Financial, UBS, Northwestern Mutual, Equitable, RBC, Hightower, Thrivent, Wealth Enhancement Group, Guardian, and over 1,300 other financial services firms, as well as over 4,000 advisors. Acquired by ACBJ in 2019, BizEquity enables financial services firms to better reach business owners and help them discover their worth.

SOURCE BizEquity