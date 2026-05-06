Bizzdesign appoints Daniel Hebda as Head of AI

New role reinforces Bizzdesign's commitment to scaling AI-native enterprise transformation.

ENSCHEDE, Netherlands, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bizzdesign, a global enterprise transformation SaaS company, today announced the appointment of Daniel Hebda as Head of AI. In this newly created role, Hebda will lead Bizzdesign's global AI agenda, covering market evangelism, customer engagement, best practice advisory, and AI adoption in Bizzdesign's business operations.

The appointment comes as enterprises move from AI experimentation to AI at scale, where success depends on connecting AI initiatives to strategy and business outcomes through enterprise architecture, portfolio management, and governance.

As Head of AI, Hebda will work closely with customers, partners, and industry stakeholders to advance AI-enabled enterprise architecture practices across transformation planning, design, and governance, while helping organizations leverage enterprise architecture to adopt and scale AI with the enterprise context needed to move confidently. He will translate market needs into product priorities, while championing responsible AI adoption across Bizzdesign's own operations.

Hebda brings more than two decades of software leadership experience and has served as Vice President at Bizzdesign, driving strategy and product direction for enterprise transformation solutions. He joined Bizzdesign following the integration of MEGA International, where he served as Chief Strategy Officer and held senior positions across technology, operations, and product.

"AI needs enterprise context to move from generic output to decision-grade insight. Enterprise architecture provides that context, while AI makes architecture more accessible and actionable for cross-functional teams shaping transformation. My focus is on helping our customers and partners bring AI and enterprise architecture together to make faster, better-informed transformation decisions," said Daniel Hebda, Head of AI, Bizzdesign.

"AI is changing the speed and scale of enterprise transformation, but speed without context creates risk," said Bert van der Zwan, CEO, Bizzdesign. "Daniel Hebda's appointment strengthens our ability to help customers bring AI, architecture, portfolio insights, and governance together, so they can move faster while maintaining accountability and execution clarity."

FAQs

How is AI changing enterprise transformation?

Enterprise transformation in the AI era requires more than disconnected experiments or isolated tools. Organizations need to connect AI initiatives to strategy, architecture, portfolio decisions, governance, and execution. Bizzdesign is addressing that challenge by bringing AI into transformation planning, design, and governance, including through Bizzdesign Unify, its new AI-native platform for transformation collaboration.

SOURCE Bizzdesign