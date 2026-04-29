Bizzdesign Named a Leader in Strategic Portfolio Management Tools, Q2 2026 Report by Independent Research Firm

ENSCHEDE, Netherlands, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bizzdesign, a global enterprise transformation SaaS company, has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Strategic Portfolio Management Tools, Q2 2026, which evaluated 13 of the most significant providers in the market.

According to the Forrester report, Bizzdesign's on-par vision aims to empower leaders to optimize strategic outcomes by balancing innovation with operational sustainability. Strategic portfolio management (SPM) remains a key focus for Bizzdesign, supported by a roadmap to advance AI technology. In its evaluation, Forrester states that "AI investment is a significant part of [Bizzdesign's] standout innovation."

In its evaluation of Bizzdesign's capabilities, Forrester noted:

Strategy, modeling, and capability-based planning as key differentiators

as key differentiators AI capabilities in portfolio management that are "intuitive and practical "

that are "intuitive and practical External data connectivity via Bizzdesign Alfabet's MCP server to import real-time data for dashboards and analytics

The report also noted that Bizzdesign best suits enterprises with complex planning needs that want to streamline strategy planning with an emphasis on enterprise architecture (EA).

Bizzdesign is the only vendor to be included in both The Forrester Wave for Strategic Portfolio Management and The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Architecture Management Suites, Q4 2024. Bizzdesign believes this reflects the company's unique position to support a unified control layer connecting investment decisions, architecture, and governance.

"Organizations are under pressure to balance growth and costs while navigating AI complexity, economic uncertainty, and increasing demands for alignment across strategy and execution," said Nick Reed, Chief Strategy Officer at Bizzdesign. "We believe this recognition reflects the strength of our approach that connects SPM with EA and practical AI capabilities, helping leaders get a broader and deeper view of the portfolio and translate strategy into execution more effectively."

A complimentary copy of the report is available here.

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SOURCE Bizzdesign