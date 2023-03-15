BJ Bouschor, VP of IT for FireKeepers Casino Hotel, "We are excited to begin using the QCI Enterprise Platform."

SAN DIEGO, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FireKeepers Casino Hotel and Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI") jointly announced that the casino in Battle Creek, MI has chosen the QCI Platform. The QCI Platform is currently being deployed throughout the property and the marketing, player development and casino operations team will begin training soon.

BJ Bouschor, VP of IT for FireKeepers Casino Hotel, said, "After an extensive evaluation process, we selected QCI because they are able to meet all of our needs, from reporting to analytics to marketing automation. We were also impressed with their platform's ease-of-use, scalability, and their ability to bring in so many disparate data sources into our data warehouse."

Andrew Cardno, CTO of QCI, stated that "We are pleased to partner with FireKeepers Casino Hotel for deployment of the QCI Enterprise Platform. The QCI platform will allow FireKeepers to consolidate all of their unique data sources, including gaming and non-gaming, into one data warehouse while also leveraging the scalability of our tool to drive incremental revenue."

ABOUT FireKeepers Casino Hotel

FireKeepers Casino Hotel, located just off Interstate 94 at Exit 104 in Battle Creek, MI, has been named Best Casino by audiences in Western Michigan and Northern Indiana, plus earned multiple awards in the Casino Player Magazine Best of Gaming 2021 Native Midwest category. FireKeepers was recognized as 2019 Employer of the Year by Michigan Works! Association and was also selected as one of the Best Casinos to Work For by Casino Player Magazine. FireKeepers' signature restaurant, Nibi, is a multiple recipient of the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence. The property features 2,900 slot machines, 70 table games, and a 26-table live poker room. FireKeepers offers a AAA-rated Four Diamond resort-style hotel with 446 rooms, a functional multi-purpose event center, six distinctive dining destinations, and multiple lounges. FireKeepers is the title sponsor of the FireKeepers Casino 400, a NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway, and a host of the FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship an EPSON Tour-Road to the LPGA golf event. For more information, visit www.firekeeperscasino.com.

ABOUT QCI

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in over 100 casino resorts in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and The Bahamas. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $20 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno. Based in San Diego, QCI also has offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas & Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715 www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com.

SOURCE Quick Custom Intelligence