B.J. Kerstiens Promoted to Senior Vice President, Services at Vortex Companies

Industry veteran has 20 years of construction experience and a growth mindset

HOUSTON, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Vellano, CEO of the Vortex Companies, a leading provider of trenchless infrastructure rehabilitation products and services, announced today the promotion of B.J. Kerstiens to Senior Vice President of Services. "B.J. has extensive experience in the trenchless infrastructure rehab industry and has made significant contributions to the business's success during his time with Vortex," said Vellano. "I trust him to continue to challenge all of our Services divisions to innovate in their approach to the business and continue to strive for excellence."

Kerstiens will spend much of his time traveling to Vortex Services locations across the United States, lending strategic guidance and support. "I believe that our Services division holds immense potential for growth," said Kerstiens. "I am eager to leverage Vortex's strengths—our operational expertise, our hard-working crews, and our end-to-end commitment to excellence—to take our services offerings to the next level. We want customers to know that working with Vortex means working with the best." Kerstiens will report to Vortex veteran and company COO, Ryan Graham.

Kerstiens joined Vortex in 2019, where he served as Regional Vice President of Vortex Lining Systems, a specialty lining group within the Services division. In his new role, he will draw on over 20 years of experience in construction, 15 of them spent in the trenchless infrastructure rehabilitation industry. Kerstiens is a former Marine and holds a Bachelor of Science in Concrete Industry Management from Middle Tennessee State University. Kerstiens is based in Tennessee, where he lives with his wife, Tamara, and two children.

"B.J. understands the Vortex model inside and out," added Graham. "He brings out the best in his colleagues and has the growth mindset to identify new opportunities for improvement. I'm excited to support the professional development and advancement of a current team member, and confident we will see great things from him in this role."

About Vortex Companies

The Vortex Companies is a leading provider of advanced trenchless water and sewer technologies. Through its products and services divisions, Vortex delivers a comprehensive suite of rehabilitation products, equipment, services, and field support to the municipal, industrial, and commercial marketplaces. This includes pipe and manhole lining systems; sewer robotics; mortars; epoxies and resin materials; liners and wet out services, installation equipment; contracting services, training, and field support.

Operating globally, Vortex is focused on providing customers a broad range of industry leading, cost-effective trenchless solutions and technical expertise, best suited for their project needs. For more information, go to vortexcompanies.com.

