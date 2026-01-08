BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse Brings the Crispety, Crunchety and Peanut-Buttery Goodness of Butterfinger® to the World-Famous Pizookie® Dessert

Available starting January 8, guests can enjoy BJ's signature dessert topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate shell and Butterfinger® pieces

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse (NASDAQ: BJRI), seasonal Pizookies® have become more than a dessert—they're a reason to celebrate. From globally inspired, buzzworthy flavors like the Dubai Chocolate Pizookie® to legendary candy collaborations, BJ's continues to reimagine what a warm cookie and ice cream can be. To kick off the new year, BJ's is teaming up with one of America's most beloved candy bars—crispety, crunchety and unmistakably peanut-buttery—to deliver the next chapter of Pizookie® perfection: the Butterfinger® Pizookie®.

BJ's partners with Butterfinger® to debut the new Butterfinger® Pizookie®– a decadent chocolate cookie topped with vanilla bean ice cream, a chocolate shell, and crispety, crunchety, Butterfinger® pieces. For more information, visit bjsrestaurants.com.

Available for dine-in while supplies last, the all-new Butterfinger® Pizookie® marries BJ's iconic and highly beloved Pizookie® with the 100-year legacy of Butterfinger® to create a decadent treat that will have you saying, "no one better lay a spoon on my Butterfinger® Pizookie®."

"For nearly 40-years, the Pizookie® has captured the hearts and stomachs of our guests, so we are always looking for ways to up the ante on the beloved dessert," said Heidi Rogers, Senior Vice President of Marketing at BJ's Restaurants, Inc. "Combine this with Butterfinger's® 100-year legacy of crispety, crunchety, peanut-buttery goodness, and you get a dessert that just has to be experienced to believe. A Pizookie® this crispy, this delicious—no one better lay a spoon on my Butterfinger® Pizookie®."

The new Butterfinger® Pizookie® features a freshly baked, decadent chocolate cookie topped with two scoops of rich vanilla bean ice cream, a smooth chocolate shell, and a generous sprinkle of crispety, crunchety Butterfinger® pieces. You won't want to miss ultimate collaboration between two brands that understand the power of bringing people together through indulgent, memorable experiences.

"Butterfinger® has always been about that bold, playful indulgence," said Yann Bastien, Vice President of Marketing at Butterfinger®. "Partnering with BJ's to create this ultimate Pizookie® experience brings our crispety, crunchety, peanut-buttery legacy to life in a whole new way."

For more information on the Butterfinger® Pizookie® or to explore the full Pizookie® lineup, visit www.bjsrestaurants.com or follow @bjsrestaurants on Instagram, Facebook and X.

About BJ's Restaurants, Inc.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. is a national brand with brewhouse roots where Craft Matters®. BJ's broad menu has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees, like prime rib, BJ's EnLIGHTened Entrees® including Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, signature deep-dish pizza and the often imitated, but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. The winner of the 2025 Vibe Vista Award for Best Beer Program, the winner of the 2024 Vibe Vista Award for Best Overall Beverage and the most decorated restaurant-brewery in the country, BJ's has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996 and takes pride in serving BJ's award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in four states and by independent third-party craft brewers. The BJ's experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service, and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ's owns and operates over 200 casual dining restaurants in 31 states. All restaurants offer dine-in, take-out, delivery and large party catering.

About Ferrero®

Ferrero began in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher®. More than 47,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life's special moments. The Ferrero Group's family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage and a commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,400 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

