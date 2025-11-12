BJ'S RESTAURANTS INTRODUCES TWO NEW SEASONAL FLAVORS TO THEIR WORLD-FAMOUS PIZOOKIE® LINEUP JUST IN TIME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

While supplies last, guests can indulge in the all-new Dubai Chocolate Pizookie® and the fan-favorite Monkey Bread Pizookie®

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse (NASDAQ: BJRI) is making the holiday season merry, bright and delicious with the launch of not one, but two indulgent takes on the brand's iconic dessert – the all-new Dubai Chocolate Pizookie® and the highly requested return of the fan-favorite Monkey Bread Pizookie®. Whether you are a longtime fan or just discovering the famed Pizookie® for the first time, there has never been a better time to indulge and savor this legendary dessert.

"Guests have been begging us to bring the Monkey Bread Pizookie® back ever since we removed it from the menu two years ago," said Heidi Rogers, Senior Vice President of Marketing at BJ's Restaurants, Inc. "They literally started a petition! However, when we saw the virality of Dubai Chocolate on social media and how its rich flavors could elevate the already delicious Pizookie®, we knew we had a tough decision to make. So, in honor of the most wonderful time of the year, we had no choice but to give guests what they want, and, for the first time in our Company history, launch two seasonal Pizookies®."

Making a much-anticipated and highly requested return to menus for the first time since 2023, the Monkey Bread Pizookie® is a homestyle take on the classic. With soft, cinnamon pull-apart monkey bread baked to ooey, gooey perfection and topped with two scoops of rich and creamy vanilla ice cream and a generous drizzle of sticky-sweet caramel, the Monkey Bread Pizookie® is sure to wow with every bite.

But that's not all! With more than 20 billion views on TikTok, Dubai Chocolate has captured the hearts and tastebuds of people across the globe. Now, for the first time, BJ's Restaurant is adding the viral pistachio-infused treat into its famous Pizookie®. The Dubai Chocolate Pizookie®, with Ghirardelli® chocolate chunks, rich vanilla bean ice cream topped with a crackable chocolate shell, silky pistachio sauce and golden, toasted kataifi is sure to set the internet ablaze all over again.

In addition, guests can pair these delicious Pizookies® with indulgent, new seasonal cocktails, including the:

The Dubai Chocolate Espresso Martini – Take a sweet trip to Dubai with this unique take on the classic espresso martini. Premium Ketel One Vodka is artfully mixed with Monin Pistachio and Owen's Nitro-Infused Espresso for a velvety cocktail. Served in a chilled martini glass drizzled with pistachio sauce and rimmed with chocolate fudge and kataifi.

– Take a sweet trip to with this unique take on the classic espresso martini. Premium Ketel One Vodka is artfully mixed with Monin Pistachio and Owen's Nitro-Infused Espresso for a velvety cocktail. Served in a chilled martini glass drizzled with pistachio sauce and rimmed with chocolate fudge and kataifi. Holiday Lights Lucky Ducky™ – A festive take on the classic featuring Altos Plata Tequila, Malibu Rum, ABSOLUT Mandrin Vodka, and Bols Peach Schnapps with Blue Curacao, sweet & sour, pineapple juice, Starry, hard candies, and light-up cubes. For added cheer, enjoy in a collectible take-home tub for an additional $10.

BJ's annual holiday gift card program also makes its anticipated return. Now through January 1, 2026, guests can enjoy special bonuses and perks when buying gift cards for friends, loved ones and even themselves. This year's limited-time gift card promotions:

Online Gifting : Shopping online? Buy a $50 eGift card and receive a $10 Bonus Card to use later. Spend $100 and you'll get a $20 Bonus Card plus a 20% VIP Card, perfect for future visits.

: Shopping online? Buy a $50 eGift card and receive a $10 Bonus Card to use later. Spend $100 and you'll get a $20 Bonus Card plus a 20% VIP Card, perfect for future visits. In-Restaurant : Visit most BJ's locations and receive the same great deals, plus a collectible holiday pint glass when you purchase $100 in gift cards.

: Visit most BJ's locations and receive the same great deals, plus a collectible holiday pint glass when you purchase $100 in gift cards. Cyber Weekend: Online shoppers get an extra treat during cyber weekend. All $100 gift card purchase comes with a $25 Bonus Card* and a 20% VIP Card, the biggest value of the season.

For more information on the Dubai Chocolate or Monkey Bread Pizookies®, finding your nearest location or purchasing a gift card, please visit www.bjsrestaurants.com or follow @bjsrestaurants on Instagram, Facebook and X.

About BJ's Restaurants, Inc.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. is a national casual-dining brand with brewhouse roots. Founded in 1978, BJ's owns and operates more than 200 restaurants across 31 states, combining high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, sincere service, moderate prices and a fresh atmosphere. The brand's chef-crafted menu offers something for everyone, from its signature deep dish pizzas and slow-roasted entrees and wings to its often-imitated but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. As the most decorated restaurant-brewery in the country and winner of the 2025 Vibe Vista Award for Best Beer Program and 2024 Best Overall Beverage Program, BJ's has been a pioneer in craft brewing since 1996, serving award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers brewed at operations in four states and by independent third-party craft brewers. All BJ's locations offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and large-party catering, providing guests with multiple ways to enjoy the BJ's experience. Whether you're gathering with family for dinner, catching the game with friends, or celebrating life's special moments, BJ's creates the perfect backdrop for connection and community. To learn more, visit www.bjsrestaurants.com or follow @bjsrestaurants on Instagram, Facebook and X.

