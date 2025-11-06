BJ's RESTAURANT REMIXES ITS ICONIC DEEP DISH PIZZA, TAKING THE BELOVED CLASSIC TO ALL NEW HEIGHTS

From improved dough to all-new premium toppings, and drawing inspiration from the nation's most coveted styles of pizza—including New York, Chicago and Detroit—BJ's flips the script on its famed deep dish pizza

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse (NASDAQ: BJRI) is stoking the oven, turning up the heat, and going back to the heart of its story, where it all began: pizza. Since 1978, BJ's signature take on Chicago-style deep dish has been at the heart of its DNA, often serving as a catalyst for bringing friends, family and communities together to share a good time over a great slice. Now, for the first time in nearly five decades, BJ's is enhancing its award-winning, signature pizza platform and creating a legendary remix. The result? A fresh take on the classic that started it all—and that honors the pizza capitals of America while staying true to the brand's 47-year legacy.

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse unveils its reimagined deep dish pizza featuring enhanced dough, premium toppings, and flavor profiles inspired by iconic pizza styles from New York, Chicago, and Detroit. For more information, visit bjsrestaurants.com.

"It's undeniable that pizza is the cornerstone of BJ's legacy," said Lyle Tick, Chief Executive Officer and President of BJ's Restaurants, Inc. "From our very first deep dish slice in 1978, pizza has been at the heart of everything we do. This relaunch is about honoring the artisanal legacy that built BJ's reputation while taking it to the next level."

To pave the way for this delicious remix, BJ's culinary team traveled coast to coast to better understand what has made different styles of pizza beloved by so many. From the dough to the toppings, BJ's has improved every aspect of its pizza to deliver improved and unmatched flavor, consistency, and craveability. The result? A California original that remixes the best influences from pizza's most iconic cities.

"We're giving guests a pizza experience that's authentically BJ's—bold, unforgettable and uniquely our own," continued Tick. "California has always been about blending influences and remixing traditions into something bold and new, and BJ's pizza is no different. We've taken the best from New York's water, Chicago's deep dish and Detroit's signature crunch, and remixed them into a California original. BJ's doesn't play favorites—we celebrate all the great pizza traditions in one legendary creation. This is the remix we've all been waiting for."

Now available at BJ's Restaurant locations nationwide, the all-new and enhanced deep dish pizza features:

Hand-Pressed, Double-Proofed Dough: Pan-pressed by hand and proofed for more than 12 hours for the crispier bite and airy interior. Made with unbleached flour, New York water and no preservatives, drawing inspiration from the caramelized edge that delivers a Detroit-style crunch while staying true to BJ's deep dish roots.

Pan-pressed by hand and proofed for more than 12 hours for the crispier bite and airy interior. Made with unbleached flour, New York water and no preservatives, drawing inspiration from the caramelized edge that delivers a Detroit-style crunch while staying true to BJ's deep dish roots. Whole Milk Mozzarella: A richer melt, creamier texture and that irresistible cheese pull guests crave.

A richer melt, creamier texture and that irresistible cheese pull guests crave. Fresh-Pack Tomato Sauce: 100% vine-ripened tomatoes picked straight from the field, blended with extra virgin olive oil, garlic and herbs for a brighter, bolder flavor.

100% vine-ripened tomatoes picked straight from the field, blended with extra virgin olive oil, garlic and herbs for a brighter, bolder flavor. Sausage Roasted In-House: Slow-roasted Italian sausage hand-crumbled daily for a zesty flavor that everyone can enjoy.

Slow-roasted Italian sausage hand-crumbled daily for a zesty flavor that everyone can enjoy. Cup & Char Pepperoni: A premium cut that curls, crips, chars to perfection and delivers a savory punch that screams craveability.

And if that wasn't enough, guests can indulge in a crave-worthy lineup of signature creations that take familiar favorites to the next level—like the all-newEpic Five Meat and Pepperoni Extreme, alongside classics such as the BJ's Favorite and Classic Combo. From indulgent selections like Chicken Bacon Ranch and Barbeque Chicken to lighter choices such as Vegetarian or a full customizable Build Your Own, BJ's offers something for every pizza lover. Elevated flavors, timeless recipes and an unwavering commitment to craft ensure BJ's pizzas continue to bring people together and keep them coming back for more.

For more information on the relaunch of pizza or to find a location near you, visit www.bjsrestaurants.com or follow @bjsrestaurants on Instagram, Facebook and X.

About BJ's Restaurants, Inc.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. is a national casual-dining brand with brewhouse roots. Founded in 1978, BJ's owns and operates over 200 restaurants across 31 states, combining high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, sincere service, moderate prices and a fresh atmosphere. The brand's chef-crafted menu offers something for everyone, from its signature deep dish pizzas and slow-roasted entrees and wings to its often imitated but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. As the most decorated restaurant-brewery in the country and winner of the 2025 Vibe Vista Award for Best Beer Program and 2024 Best Overall Beverage Program, BJ's has been a pioneer in craft brewing since 1996, serving award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers brewed at operations in four states and by independent third-party craft brewers. All BJ's locations offer dine-in, take-out, delivery and large party catering, providing guests with multiple ways to enjoy the experience at BJ's. Whether you're gathering with family for dinner, catching the game with friends or celebrating life's special moments, BJ's creates the perfect backdrop for connection and community. To learn more, visit www.bjsrestaurants.com or follow @bjsrestaurants on Instagram, Facebook and X.

Contact

ICR Blue Engine

[email protected]

SOURCE BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.