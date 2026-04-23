BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse Sweetens Menu with New Biscoff® Pizookie®

Available starting April 30, the Biscoff® Pizookie® arrives just in time for peak spring celebrations, offering guests the ultimate excuse to gather, indulge and make every moment a little sweeter.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Biscoff® craze continues to captivate dessert lovers around the world, BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse (Nasdaq: BJRI) is bringing the trend to life in its most indulgent form yet. Introducing the Biscoff® Pizookie®—a crave-worthy collaboration that pairs the globally beloved cookie with BJ's iconic dessert.

The Biscoff® Pizookie® features a freshly baked sugar cookie topped with two scoops of rich vanilla bean ice cream, finished with a decadent cookie butter drizzle, Biscoff® cookie crumbles, and a whole Biscoff® cookie on top.

Available starting April 30, BJ’s is introducing the new Biscoff® Pizookie®—a freshly baked sugar cookie topped with two scoops of rich vanilla bean ice cream, finished with a decadent cookie butter drizzle, Biscoff® cookie crumbles, and a whole Biscoff® cookie. For more information, visit bjsrestaurants.com.

"We're constantly looking ahead to where culture is going and staying at the forefront of emerging trends," said Heidi Rogers, Chief Marketing Officer at BJ's Restaurants, Inc. "Through social listening and paying close attention to what flavors are resonating with guests, we saw the rise of Biscoff® as a cultural favorite. Bringing it into our world-famous Pizookie® allows us to elevate a beloved dessert and keep a part of the trending conversation, while delivering something our guests are already excited about."

Whether it's a graduation celebration, prom night treat, Mother's Day brunch or Father's Day gathering, the Biscoff® Pizookie® delivers a dessert experience that makes every moment feel anything but ordinary.

"Biscoff® continues to be one of the most exciting and fast-growing brands in the U.S., and we're thrilled to bring its unmistakable taste into a new indulgent dessert experience at BJ's," said Maxime Krug, Marketing & Category Director at Biscoff®. "The iconic, caramelized cookie taste has captured real cultural momentum, and we're proud to see it come to life in a way that delights fans and meets them where their cravings are today."

And the indulgence doesn't stop there—another fan-favorite is back for a limited time starting April 30th. The Dubai Chocolate Pizookie® with Ghirardelli® chocolate chunks, rich vanilla bean ice cream, topped with a crackable chocolate shell, silky pistachio sauce, and golden, toasted kataifi, returns, giving guests even more ways to celebrate in delicious style.

For more information on the Biscoff® Pizookie® and Dubai Chocolate Pizookie®, or to see the full Pizookie® menu, visit www.bjsrestaurants.com or follow @bjsrestaurants on Instagram, Facebook and X.

About Biscoff®

Since 1932, Biscoff® has delighted consumers with its signature caramelized taste and crunchy texture. Originally created in Belgium, the brand has grown into a global favorite, known for its iconic cookies and cookie butter spread that turn everyday moments into something special.

About BJ's Restaurants, Inc.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. is a national casual dining brand with brewhouse roots. Founded in 1978, BJ's owns and operates over 200 restaurants across 31 states, combining high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, sincere service, moderate prices and a fresh atmosphere. The brand's chef-crafted menu offers something for everyone, from its signature deep-dish pizzas and slow-roasted entrees and wings to its often imitated but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. As the most decorated restaurant-brewery in the country and winner of the 2025 Vibe Vista Award for Best Beer Program and 2024 Best Overall Beverage Program, BJ's has been a pioneer in craft brewing since 1996, serving award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers brewed at operations in four states and by independent third-party craft brewers. All BJ's locations offer dine in, take out, delivery and large party catering, providing guests with multiple ways to enjoy the experience at BJ's. Whether you're gathering with family for dinner, catching the game with friends or celebrating life's special moments, BJ's creates the perfect backdrop for connection and community.

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SOURCE BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.