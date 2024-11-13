BJ's RESTAURANT & BREWHOUSE CELEBRATES ICONIC BREWING LEGACY WITH 25TH ANNIVERSARY OF GRAND CRU BEER AND NEW ACCOLADES

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) raises a glass to a milestone: 25 years of brewing its iconic Grand Cru beer. Originally created in 1999 to mark the dawn of the new millennium, Grand Cru has since become a symbol of BJ's dedication to quality and innovation. Known for its complex flavors and festive appeal, it has garnered widespread acclaim as a seasonal favorite, capturing the spirit of celebration and the excitement of entering a new era.

Loved by fans as BJ's boldest and most distinctive brew, Grand Cru shows off the brand's dedication to craft. This Belgian-style pale strong ale gets its fruity, spicy kick from a unique Belgian ale yeast, plus a blend of bitter orange peel and coriander for a flavor that's perfect for the season. With its robust and delicious flavor profile, Grand Cru is made to shine at holiday gatherings and festive feasts—a true taste of BJ's brewing legacy.

As we mark 25 years of Grand Cru, we're proud to celebrate BJ's legacy in craft brewing. Post this

"As we mark 25 years of Grand Cru, we're proud to celebrate BJ's legacy in craft brewing," said Alex Puchner, Senior Vice President of Brewing Operations at BJ's Restaurants, Inc. "Since our first brew in 1996, our dedication to quality and innovation has only grown. Grand Cru captures what we do best at BJ's, blending rich flavors with a unique holiday tradition. This annual release is more than just a seasonal beer; it's a tribute to our craft and our loyal fans. Here's to 25 years, and many more, of creating exceptional beers for life's special moments."

BJ's brewing lineup continues to earn recognition for its quality and innovation. Grand Cru was one of BJ's early medal winners, earning a silver medal at the World Beer Cup in 2000 (in the Belgian Strong Ale category) and another silver medal at the Great American Beer Festival in 2002 (in Belgian-Style Strong Specialty Ales). Most recently, BJ's Oasis® Amber earned a Bronze Medal in the Scottish-Style Ale category at the 2024 Great American Beer Festival. Brewed at BJ's Reno, Nevada, brewery, Oasis® Amber's caramel malt notes and low-calorie profile have made it a favorite among craft beer lovers.

Since its inception, BJ's has taken pride in crafting beers that showcase its expertise and community spirit. With nearly three decades of dedication, BJ's has earned a place among the most decorated restaurant-breweries in the United States, accumulating over 260 awards for its handcrafted beers.

To commemorate Grand Cru's silver anniversary, BJ's is offering a limited-edition silver collector's glass available for purchase. This exclusive glass continues a tradition that began with Grand Cru's debut, where BJ's has released a new collector's glass each year, usually in gold, making this silver edition a true collectible. Additionally, Grand Cru can be enjoyed at home with limited-edition 750ml bottles, available for purchase at any BJ's Restaurant location.

For more information on BJ's Grand Cru, the limited-edition silver collector's glass, BJ's Oasis® Amber, and BJ's full range of handcrafted beers, as well as its menu of deep-dish pizzas, slow-roasted entrees and famous Pizookie® desserts, visit www.bjsrestaurants.com or follow @bjsrestaurants on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

About BJ's Restaurants, Inc.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. is a national brand with brewhouse roots where Craft Matters®. BJ's broad menu has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees, like prime rib, BJ's EnLIGHTened Entrees® including Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, signature deep-dish pizza and the often-imitated, but never-replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. The winner of the 2024 Vibe Vista Award for Best Overall Beverage Program for Multi-Unit Chain Restaurants and the most decorated restaurant-brewery in the country, BJ's has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996 and takes pride in serving BJ's award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in four states and by independent third-party craft brewers. The BJ's experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ's owns and operates over 200 casual dining restaurants in 31 states. All restaurants offer dine-in, take-out, delivery and large party catering.

