BJ's RESTAURANT & BREWHOUSE® HONORED AS BEST MULTI-UNIT CHAIN RESTAURANT GROUP BY THE 2024 QUESTEX VIBE VISTA AWARDS

BJ's Innovative New Beverage Program Elevates the Beverage Category for Multi-Unit Chains

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse® (NASDAQ: BJRI) is feeling the good vibrations after receiving the Vibe Vista Award for Best Multi-Chain Restaurant Group at Questex's 2024 Vibe Conference, the premier conference for on-premise beverage industry executives. Recognizing the top performers in the beverage industry, the Vibe Vista Awards honored BJ's achievements in the creation, execution, management and ongoing positive results of its beverage program, which was enhanced and augmented in 2023.

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse® Receives Best Multi-Unit Chain Restaurant in 2024 Questex's Vibe Vista Awards

As an award-winning craft beer producer for over 27 years, BJ's roots in brewing run deep. The 2024 Vibe Vista Award win reflects the significant enhancements and new offerings BJ's added to its overall beverage program. In 2023, BJ's introduced a new level of innovation to its cocktail and beverage offerings with surprises and delights intended to transform the ordinary into the extraordinary at its more than 210 restaurants across 30 states.

Tapping insights from market research, trend data and guest surveys helped the BJ's team revitalize existing top-sellers and ideate new must-try offerings with ample wow factor. Traditional bar selections went from familiar to fabulous, such as BJ's new Grand Patrón Margarita, which features an upended mini bottle of Grand Marnier as a flourish. New only-at-BJ's seasonal sensations include the BJ's Tipsy Snowman cocktail, garnished with a jumbo marshmallow snowman, the Caramel Apple Pop, served with a caramel apple sucker, and the White Peach Boba-Rita, featuring popping boba pearls. Other beverage program enhancements include stylish upgraded glassware, a new lineup of premium spirit-free selections, and the new, seasonal CureVeza™ Mexican-Style Lager, which was launched with a mission to raise funds for multiple sclerosis research.

Supported by pilot testing, extensive staff training and coordinated marketing support, BJ's enhanced beverage program generated powerful results, with overall beverage sales increasing 8% in 2023 and BJ's outperforming targeted competitors in the Beverage – Alcohol Sentiment category.

"We embarked on an ambitious initiative to infuse innovation into our beverage program with the goal of turning every guest experience into a moment that matters," said Putnam Shin, Executive Vice President, Chief Growth and Innovation Officer, BJ's Restaurants, Inc. "I'm proud of our team's hard work and thrilled with the overwhelming response that we've seen from our guests. This new recognition from Questex and the industry leaders who comprised the judging panel is incredibly gratifying, and I could not be more honored."

Tim McLucas, Questex Vice President, Bar & Restaurant, said, "Congratulations to the 2024 Vibe Vista Awards winners. These individuals and venues represent the best of the best in our industry, and we are proud to recognize their achievements and contributions."

Vibe Vista Awards entries were judged by a panel of Johnson & Wales University beverage faculty staff and alumni, together with Technomic and SevenFifty Daily and Beverage Media Group. Winners were chosen based on positive beverage sales initiatives, efficient operational innovations and training, and service programs producing high-quality standards.

About BJ's Restaurants, Inc.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJ's), is a national brand with brewhouse roots and a menu where Craft Matters®. BJ's broad menu has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees like prime rib, BJ's EnLIGHTened Entrees® including Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, signature deep-dish pizza and the often imitated, but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. A winner of the 2024 Vibe Vista Award for Best Overall Beverage Program for Multi-Unit Chain Restaurants and the most decorated restaurant-brewery in the country, BJ's has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996 and takes pride in serving BJ's award-winning handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in five states and by independent third-party craft brewers. The BJ's experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ's owns and operates over 200 casual dining restaurants in 30 states. All restaurants offer dine in, take out, delivery, and large-party catering. For more information on BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, visit http://www.bjsrestaurants.com.

SOURCE BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.