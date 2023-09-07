BJ's RESTAURANT & BREWHOUSE® KICKS OFF HAPPY HOUR DURING ALL PRO FOOTBALL GAMES

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As football fever grips the nation once again, BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse® (NASDAQ: BJRI) is excited to announce the return of its Happy Hour specials during all professional football games in its lively bar and patio areas. Kick off the season with unbeatable deals, an electric atmosphere and the shared spirit of football!

From the coin flip to the final whistle, BJ's Restaurants' game-time specials give every football fan something to celebrate. Like a kickoff countdown clock, BJ's Happy Hour offerings include $7 Mini Deep Dish Pizzas and select appetizers, including Deep-Fried Chicken Pot Stickers, Avocado Egg Rolls, Spinach and Artichoke Dip, and Sliders; $6 Brewhouse Margaritas and Call Drinks; $5 BJ's Handcrafted Signature Beers; $4 Domestic Bottles and Chips & Dips; and $1 off BJ's Seasonal and Guest Draft beers. What's more, BJ's Happy Hour will feature an array of surprise deals and specialties, with featured and seasonal items announced each week. Touchdown!

"For years, our guests have enjoyed gathering at BJ's to cheer on their favorite teams. By bringing back our popular Happy Hour specials during pro football games, we are creating the ultimate game-day experience for fans," said Heidi Rogers, Senior Vice President of Marketing at BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse.

BJ's offers the ultimate sports viewing experience with large screen televisions for multi-game viewing, and enthusiastic team members to provide viewers with savory snacks and ice-cold brews during the game. Die-hard football fans and casual viewers alike will score with BJ's game-time Happy Hour specials.

Happy Hour specials vary by location and are valid for guests dining in the bar and patio areas only. For more information about BJ's limited-time Happy Hour specials or to find a BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse location near you, visit www.bjsrestaurants.com.

About BJ's Restaurants, Inc.
BJ's Restaurants, Inc. is a national brand with brewhouse roots where Craft Matters®. BJ's broad menu has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees, like prime rib, BJ's EnLIGHTened Entrees® including Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, signature deep-dish pizza and the often imitated, but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. A winner of the 2023 Vibe Vista Award in the Best Spirits Program category and the most decorated restaurant-brewery in the country, BJ's has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996 and takes pride in serving BJ's award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in four states and by independent third-party craft brewers. The BJ's experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service, and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ's owns and operates over 200 casual dining restaurants in 30 states. All restaurants offer dine-in, take-out, delivery and large party catering. For more BJ's information, visit http://www.bjsrestaurants.com

