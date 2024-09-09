BJ's RESTAURANT & BREWHOUSE LAUNCHES NEW $13 PIZOOKIE® MEAL DEAL AND RAISES THE BAR ON VALUE

Guests Can Enjoy a Choice of Eight Brewhouse Entrees Plus a Signature Personal Pizookie® Dessert for Just $13—Limited Time Offer

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) launches a new attack in the fight against inflation: the new $13 Pizookie® Meal Deal, an unbeatable offer available at BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse locations nationwide. At a time when inflation continues to stretch consumers' budgets and rising costs make dining out feel like a luxury,* BJ's is setting out to create an experience that's as good for the soul as it is for the wallet. While many restaurants scramble to meet the demand for affordability, BJ's is creating a new value standard with a deal that delivers on both price and satisfaction.

BJ's $13 Pizookie® Meal Deal, raises the bar by delivering not only unmatched value, but also unparalleled choice. For $13, guests can select one of eight brewhouse entrees, including favorites such as Italian Chicken Parmigiana Pasta, our Classic Cheeseburger, Southern Fried Chicken or our Strawberry Fields Chicken Salad. To make the deal even sweeter, every meal includes a personal BJ's signature world-famous Pizookie® dessert — a freshly baked, ooey-gooey treat topped with ice cream. With eight Pizookie® flavors to choose from, it's an irresistible offer for those looking to enjoy a delicious meal at a great price.

"We wanted to create an unbeatable bundle that showcases our iconic dessert at an unbeatable price, offering guests the ultimate value for their dining experience," said Putnam Shin, Chief Growth and Innovation Officer at BJ's Restaurants, Inc. "In today's economic environment, it's more important than ever to provide something that truly resonates with our guests, and this deal strikes right at the heart of what they need — an indulgent treat at a price that doesn't break the bank."

The $13 Pizookie® Meal Deal is available for dine in, take out and delivery all day, Monday through Friday, for a limited time, making it the perfect option for lunch, dinner or any occasion. Whether it's a working lunch, a casual dinner or a relaxing night at home, BJ's offers guests the opportunity to enjoy a flavorful meal and a signature dessert at an incredible value. With rising meal prices affecting the entire dining industry, the $13 Pizookie® Meal Deal reflects BJ's ongoing commitment to offering deals that deliver on price, quality and guest satisfaction.

Don't miss out on this incredible deal—visit your nearest BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse before the offer ends! For more information or to find the nearest BJ's location, visit www.bjsrestaurants.com.

About BJ's Restaurants, Inc.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. is a national brand with brewhouse roots where Craft Matters®. BJ's broad menu offers something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees like prime rib to BJ's EnLIGHTened Entrees® including Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, signature deep-dish pizza, and the often imitated but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. The winner of the 2024 Vibe Vista Award for Best Overall Beverage Program for Multi-Unit Chain Restaurants and the most decorated restaurant-brewery in the country, BJ's has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996 and takes pride in serving award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers. The BJ's experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service, and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ's owns and operates over 200 casual dining restaurants in 31 states. All restaurants offer dine-in, take-out, delivery and large party catering.

*July Consumer Price Index Report

