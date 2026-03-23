BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse Unveils the Sweet Heat Pepperoni Pizookie®: A Real, One-Day-Only April Fool's Remix of Two Legendary Favorites

Available only on April 1, guests can enjoy an unexpected remix of BJ's signature dessert inspired by its beloved deep-dish pizza, a savory Pizookie® topped with Rich Vanilla Bean ice cream, crispy cup-and-char pepperoni, and a drizzle of Mike's Hot Honey®

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention! This is not a joke. It's no laughing matter. BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse (NASDAQ: BJRI) is turning up the heat and bringing the flavor this April Fool's Day with a one-day-only innovation that must simply be tasted to be believed. Please welcome to the stage (and table), the Sweet Heat Pepperoni Pizookie®—a bold and imaginative creation that flips the script on two of the brand's most iconic dishes: the newly remixed deep-dish pizza and the legendary Pizookie®.

This April Fool's Day, BJ’s is offering the Sweet Heat Pepperoni Pizookie®, featuring its classic warm chocolate chunk cookie base topped with rich vanilla bean ice cream, crispy cup-and-char pepperoni, and a drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey—available for one day only on April 1 for just $4.01. And no, this is not a joke.

"We've always believed that great ideas can come from unexpected places," said Heidi Rogers, Chief Marketing Officer at BJ's Restaurants, Inc. "The Sweet Heat Pepperoni Pizookie® is our most fearless creation yet, bringing together the warm comfort of our world famous Pizookie® with flavors inspired by our revamped pizza. It's creative, intentional, and fun—and April Fool's Day felt like the perfect moment to launch this."

After bringing to life the Pizickle Pizookie® in 2024 and Fryckle Pizookie® in 2025, featuring Pizookies® topped with dill pickle slices and crispy fried pickles, and seeing that our guests actually loved them, BJ's decided it was time to go even bigger. The result? A flavor collision of our popular seasonal Mike's Hot Honey® Pizza, combined with our legendary Pizookie® dessert. It's unexpected, it's a little outrageous, and it will leave you asking, "But how and why does this work?!"

Available only for dine-in on April 1, the Sweet Heat Pepperoni Pizookie® starts with BJ's classic warm Chocolate Chunk Pizookie® base, two scoops of Rich Vanilla Bean ice cream and crispy cup-and-char pepperoni and is finished with a drizzle of Mike's Hot Honey®—all for just $4.01. And yes, this is totally real.

April Fool's Day is the perfect excuse to indulge in the Sweet Heat Pepperoni Pizookie®. But act fast—this daring dessert is available for one day only, because some creations are too bold to stick around.

For more information on the Sweet Heat Pepperoni Pizookie® or to see the full Pizookie® menu, visit www.bjsrestaurants.com or follow @bjsrestaurants on Instagram, Facebook and X.

About BJ's Restaurants, Inc.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. is a national casual dining brand with brewhouse roots. Founded in 1978, BJ's owns and operates over 200 restaurants across 31 states, combining high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, sincere service, moderate prices and a fresh atmosphere. The brand's chef-crafted menu offers something for everyone, from its signature deep-dish pizzas and slow-roasted entrees and wings to its often imitated but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. As the most decorated restaurant-brewery in the country and winner of the 2025 Vibe Vista Award for Best Beer Program and 2024 Best Overall Beverage Program, BJ's has been a pioneer in craft brewing since 1996, serving award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers brewed at operations in four states and by independent third-party craft brewers. All BJ's locations offer dine in, take out, delivery and large party catering, providing guests with multiple ways to enjoy the experience at BJ's. Whether you're gathering with family for dinner, catching the game with friends or celebrating life's special moments, BJ's creates the perfect backdrop for connection and community.

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SOURCE BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.