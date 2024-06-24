BJ's RESTAURANT & BREWHOUSE'S INTERNET-BREAKING PIZOOKIE PASS™ IS BACK; INTRODUCING THE NEW GRAHAM CRACKER S'MORES PIZOOKIE®

Dreams Come True on June 27 with the $4.99/mo. Pizookie Pass™—a Perfect Way for Guests to Enjoy a Special New Twist on the Beloved S'mores Pizookie® and Eight Other Signature Flavors

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- There's always something to celebrate at BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI), and this summer there are even s'more ways to enjoy the world-famous Pizookie® with the return of the coveted Pizookie Pass™ and the New Graham Cracker S'mores Pizookie®! Beginning June 27, 2024, Pizookie® fanatics nationwide can purchase the viral sensation Pizookie Pass™ for just $4.99 per month. Adding to the celebration: A brand-new version of the beloved S'mores Pizookie® will be returning to the BJ's menu: the New Graham Cracker S'mores Pizookie®.

Graham Cracker S’mores Pizookie®

BJ's will offer a limited number of Pizookie Passes™ for just $4.99 per month each at bjsrestaurants.com/pizookiepass. Beginning June 27 at 10 a.m. PDT, the limited-time offer unlocks access to a free Pizookie® every day for the next four months—including the limited-edition New Graham Cracker S'mores Pizookie®.

The New Graham Cracker S'mores Pizookie® is even s'more fun this year and will leave fanatics craving one all season long. A Ghirardelli® triple chocolate cookie topped with graham cracker crumbles, gooey perfectly toasted marshmallows, two scoops of rich vanilla bean ice cream, and even more graham crackers for a truly delectable taste of summer. It's the perfect dessert to enjoy all season long—and Pizookie® lovers can have one every day with the Pizookie Pass™!

"We're always looking for more ways to elevate our world-famous Pizookie®, and this year's twist on our fan favorite is the best ever," said Putnam Shin, Chief Growth and Innovation Officer at BJ's Restaurants, Inc. "With the return of the Pizookie Pass™, guests will get to enjoy eight signature Pizookie® flavors, plus the New Graham Cracker S'mores Pizookie®, which is the perfect embodiment of familiar made fabulous. We continue to innovate around our world-famous Pizookie® dessert, offering BJ's guests a taste of something new!"

For more information on the Pizookie Pass™, or to purchase, please visit www.bjsrestaurants.com/pizookiepass.

About BJ's Restaurants, Inc.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. is a national brand with brewhouse roots where Craft Matters®. BJ's broad menu has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees, like prime rib, BJ's EnLIGHTened Entrees® including Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, signature deep-dish pizza and the often imitated, but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. The winner of the 2024 Vibe Vista Award for Best Overall Beverage Program for Multi-Unit Chain Restaurants and the most decorated restaurant-brewery in the country, BJ's has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996 and takes pride in serving BJ's award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in four states and by independent third-party craft brewers. The BJ's experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service, and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ's owns and operates over 200 casual dining restaurants in 31 states. All restaurants offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and large party catering.

SOURCE BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.