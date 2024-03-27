BJ's RESTAURANT & BREWHOUSE'S NEW PIZOOKIE® IS NO JOKE: MEET THE PIZICKLE!

On April 1, BJ's Restaurants Levels Up Its World-Famous Ooey Gooey Dessert with—You Guessed It—Pickles!

All Pizookies® Including the Pizickle Pizookie® Are Free with an In-Restaurant Purchase

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickle-lovers and Pizookie® fanatics, rejoice! On Monday, April 1, 2024, BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI), will debut an ultra-limited edition of its world-famous Pizookie®—the Pizickle Pizookie®! (And no, this is not a joke.) This crazy-yet-somehow-delicious version of BJ's world-famous Pizookie® topped with dill pickle slices boldly goes where no Pizookie® has gone before. For one day only on April 1, guests dining in, or ordering take out or delivery through the BJ's Restaurants mobile app or website can enjoy a Pizickle Pizookie® or a FREE Pizookie® of ANY flavor with a minimum purchase of $14.95. With that sweet deal, it's crazy not to give the Pizickle a try—or just enjoy one of BJ's other favorite world-famous flavors!

Recent studies1 show that pickle consumption is on the rise and shows no signs of slowing. In response to demand, BJ's has reimagined its iconic dessert—an ooey-gooey, warm chocolate chip cookie topped with heaps of rich ice cream—as the Pizickle Pizookie®. The sweet-meets-savory delight is the latest in a series of boundary-pushing Pizookie® flavors that must be tasted to be believed!

"We're always working on exciting ways for our guests to enjoy our world-famous dessert, and this year, we have an even more fun Pizookie® surprise in store. The Pizickle Pizookie® is the answer for anyone craving a sweet-meets-savory, briny delight," said Heidi Rogers, Senior Vice President of Marketing at BJ's Restaurants, Inc. "Guests can choose the signature Chocolate Chunk Pizookie® as a pickle-topped creation, introducing a delicious new way to enjoy this treat. We can't wait for everyone to try it and tell us what they think. Who knows? Maybe we'll keep it for the long haul!"

Whether they prefer a classic Chocolate Chunk Pizookie® with pickles, or the 10 other amazing flavors without pickles, guests on April 1 can take their taste buds to new heights. The Pizickle Pizookie® adds a new layer of dimension and complexity to the mouthwatering dessert and is the perfect way to close out a meal.

To see the full menu of Pizookie® flavors or for more information, visit www.bjsrestaurants.com or follow @bjsrestaurants on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About BJ's Restaurants, Inc.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. is a national brand with brewhouse roots where Craft Matters®. BJ's broad menu has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees, like prime rib, BJ's EnLIGHTened Entrees® including Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, signature deep-dish pizza and the often-imitated, but never-replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. A winner of the 2024 Vibe Vista Award in the Best Overall Beverage Program for Multi-Unit Chain Restaurants and the most decorated restaurant-brewery in the country, BJ's has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996 and takes pride in serving BJ's award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in four states and by independent third-party craft brewers. The BJ's experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ's owns and operates over 200 casual dining restaurants in 30 states. All restaurants offer dine-in, take out, delivery and large party catering.

1 "U.S. population: Consumption of pickles from 2011 to 2024." Feb. 5, 2024. Statista. Retrieved on March 26, 2024, from www.statista.com/statistics/283153/us-households-consumption-of-pickles-trend.

