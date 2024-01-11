NEW YEAR, NEW PIZOOKIE®: BJ's RESTAURANT & BREWHOUSE® INTRODUCES THE BRAND-NEW CINNAMON ROLL PIZOOKIE®

11 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET
BJ's Reimagines America's Favorite Treat as a Buzzworthy Version of Its World-Famous Pizookie®
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new year means a new Pizookie® at BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse® (NASDAQ: BJRI)! BJ's is excited to turn America's favorite treat into a delectable dessert with the new Cinnamon Roll Pizookie®, available now at all locations. While BJ's fans have been longing for the return of the Monkey Bread Pizookie®, the BJ's culinary team has dreamed up an even more exciting cinnamon flavored creation to satisfy their cravings.
Made with four freshly baked cinnamon rolls coated in homemade cream cheese icing, piled high with rich vanilla bean ice cream, and drizzled with a hot caramel sauce, the Cinnamon Roll Pizookie® is a sweet treat perfect for sharing with family or friends.
"We're thrilled to announce the launch of our latest culinary innovation – the Cinnamon Roll Pizookie®. This new mouthwatering Pizookie® masterfully mixes the comforting essence of a classic cinnamon roll with our renowned Pizookie®," said Putnam Shin, Chief Growth and Innovation Officer at BJ's Restaurants, Inc. "We always strive to create new ways for our guests to enjoy the world-famous Pizookie® and are dedicated to up leveling our Pizookie® innovation, as we strive to make the familiar brewhouse fabulous."
The new Cinnamon Roll Pizookie® is now available for a limited time at all locations. All of BJ's eight Pizookie® flavors, including the Cinnamon Roll Pizookie®, are available for just $5 on Pizookie® Tuesdays for dine in, take out or delivery. For more information, please visit www.bjsrestaurants.com.
About BJ's Restaurants, Inc.
BJ's Restaurants, Inc. is a national brand with brewhouse roots where Craft Matters®. BJ's broad menu has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees, like prime rib, BJ's EnLIGHTened Entrees® including Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, signature deep-dish pizza and the often imitated, but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. A winner of the 2023 Vibe Vista Award in the Best Spirits Program category and the most decorated restaurant-brewery in the country, BJ's has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996 and takes pride in serving BJ's award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in four states and by independent third-party craft brewers. The BJ's experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service, and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ's owns and operates over 200 casual dining restaurants in 30 states. All restaurants offer dine-in, takeout, delivery and large party catering. For more BJ's information, visit bjsrestaurants.com.
SOURCE BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.
