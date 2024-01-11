NEW YEAR, NEW PIZOOKIE®: BJ's RESTAURANT & BREWHOUSE® INTRODUCES THE BRAND-NEW CINNAMON ROLL PIZOOKIE®

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.

Jan. 11, 2024

BJ's Reimagines America's Favorite Treat as a Buzzworthy Version of Its World-Famous Pizookie®

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new year means a new Pizookie® at BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse® (NASDAQ: BJRI)! BJ's is excited to turn America's favorite treat into a delectable dessert with the new Cinnamon Roll Pizookie®, available now at all locations. While BJ's fans have been longing for the return of the Monkey Bread Pizookie®, the BJ's culinary team has dreamed up an even more exciting cinnamon flavored creation to satisfy their cravings.

Cinnamon Roll Pizookie at BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
Made with four freshly baked cinnamon rolls coated in homemade cream cheese icing, piled high with rich vanilla bean ice cream, and drizzled with a hot caramel sauce, the Cinnamon Roll Pizookie® is a sweet treat perfect for sharing with family or friends.

"We're thrilled to announce the launch of our latest culinary innovation – the Cinnamon Roll Pizookie®. This new mouthwatering Pizookie® masterfully mixes the comforting essence of a classic cinnamon roll with our renowned Pizookie®," said Putnam Shin, Chief Growth and Innovation Officer at BJ's Restaurants, Inc. "We always strive to create new ways for our guests to enjoy the world-famous Pizookie® and are dedicated to up leveling our Pizookie® innovation, as we strive to make the familiar brewhouse fabulous."

The new Cinnamon Roll Pizookie® is now available for a limited time at all locations. All of BJ's eight Pizookie® flavors, including the Cinnamon Roll Pizookie®, are available for just $5 on Pizookie® Tuesdays for dine in, take out or delivery. For more information, please visit www.bjsrestaurants.com.

About BJ's Restaurants, Inc.
BJ's Restaurants, Inc. is a national brand with brewhouse roots where Craft Matters®. BJ's broad menu has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees, like prime rib, BJ's EnLIGHTened Entrees® including Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, signature deep-dish pizza and the often imitated, but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. A winner of the 2023 Vibe Vista Award in the Best Spirits Program category and the most decorated restaurant-brewery in the country, BJ's has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996 and takes pride in serving BJ's award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in four states and by independent third-party craft brewers. The BJ's experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service, and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ's owns and operates over 200 casual dining restaurants in 30 states. All restaurants offer dine-in, takeout, delivery and large party catering. For more BJ's information, visit bjsrestaurants.com.

