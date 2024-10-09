BKT KOSOVA TRIUMPHS AT GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS 2024

BKT Kosova triumphs as the 'Most Innovative Branch Transformation and Modernization, Kosova' award for 2024 at the distinguished Global Brand Awards.

LONDON, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Brand Awards, hosted annually by Global Brands Magazine (GBM) in England, celebrate top brands across various industries. Global Brands Magazine conducted a comprehensive evaluation, assessing key criteria including innovative use of technology, customer experience improvement, operational efficiency, sustainability initiatives and more. Through exceptional achievements in these fields, BKT Kosova earned commendation and recognition from Global Brands Magazine.

Jay Reddy, CEO, Global Brands Magazine, commented, "We are proud to recognize BKT Kosova with the award for the Most Innovative Branch Transformation and Modernization, Kosovo, 2024. Their commitment to revolutionizing the banking experience through cutting-edge technology, customer-centric solutions, and sustainable practices sets a new benchmark for the financial industry in the region. BKT Kosova's visionary approach not only enhances operational efficiency but also elevates the standard of service for their customers, making them a true leader in branch innovation."

Mr.Suat Bakkal, CEO and Board Member at BKT Kosova, stated "We are absolutely thrilled to receive this award. This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to modernizing our branches and enhancing the banking experience for our customers. At BKT Kosova, we absolutely believe that innovation is the key to driving growth and creating value for our clients and the community."

ABOUT BKT KOSOVA

BKT Kosovo operates in the Kosovo market as one of the fastest growing and most innovative banks. The Bank has created numerous innovative and modern banking opportunities and solutions, as well as a competitive variety of banking products. BKT Kosovo is committed to serving all categories of customers: Individuals, Corporations, SMEs, and Micro-enterprises, while it is strongly focused being recognized as a global banking partner. For BKT, growth means experiencing change and adapting to new developments in each field, therefore, the bank is constantly investing in the latest technological developments and trends.

For more information about BKT Kosova's award-winning initiatives, visit https://bkt-ks.com/en/

ABOUT GLOBAL BRANDS MAGAZINE (ENGLAND)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class brands across the globe.

ABOUT THE GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS

Global Brand Awards honours brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies across different sectors for the quality of their services.

