BKV Energy Announces ElectroShare Customer Payout

$113,000 in Profits Distributed to Customers

HOUSTON, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BKV Energy , a residential electricity provider in Texas, is excited to announce the launch of its first ElectroShare customer payout, with a total of $113,000 distributed to loyal customers this month. This innovative customer payout initiative will be fulfilled annually moving forward, demonstrating the company's commitment to building loyalty and trust with its valued customers.

Eligible customers who are enrolled in BKV Energy's Bluebonnet Plan recently received a share of the payout. The longer someone has been a BKV Energy customer, the larger their share was, rewarding customer retention while remaining dedicated to customer satisfaction.

"We are thrilled to introduce ElectroShare as a way to give back to the residents who make BKV Energy a success," said Javier Hinojosa, Vice President of Retail Energy at BKV Energy. "This initiative highlights our commitment to putting customers first. Rewarding those who choose us to power their homes is just one more reason why customers select BKV Energy in a crowded electricity market."

Bluebonnet customers receive benefits in addition to the annual ElectroShare payout including:

BKV Energy Rewards: 25 monthly rewards points that can be used for a chance to win daily, weekly, and monthly prizes up to $1,000 .

25 monthly rewards points that can be used for a chance to win daily, weekly, and monthly prizes up to . Spark Alerts: Opt-in pertinent notices include extreme weather notifications and energy saving tips to help customers stay safe and reduce electric bills.

Opt-in pertinent notices include extreme weather notifications and energy saving tips to help customers stay safe and reduce electric bills. Blend & Extend: BKV automatically searches for opportunities to reduce rates and notifies consumers when it's possible to switch to a lower price.

To learn more about ElectroShare and how to become eligible, visit the website at https://bkvenergy.com or contact customer service at 855-258-4797.

About BKV Energy

BKV Energy is a Texas-based residential electricity provider dedicated to delivering transparent and simple energy plans with no base charges or hidden fees. With innovative solutions like ElectroShare, the company is committed to providing its customers with reliable and affordable electricity. BKV Energy is also a leader in renewable energy, and offers a variety of renewable energy plans to its customers. PUCT #10323

Contact:

Elizabeth Sosa Bailey

Like Minds Communications

[email protected]

832-236-3849

SOURCE BKV Energy