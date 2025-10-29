BKV Energy Celebrates Major Wins Across Texas

Energy Provider Recognized as Industry Winner in Houston, Lubbock, and DFW in 2025

HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BKV Energy is proud to announce that it was recently selected as the #2 Best Energy Company in Dallas Morning News' 2025 "Best in DFW People's Choice Awards," rounding out an incredible year of recognition across the Lone Star State.

Earlier this year, BKV Energy was recognized as the #1 Electricity Provider in Houston (Houston Chronicle "Best of the Best" Awards) and #1 Electric Service Provider in Lubbock (KCBD Lubbock "Best of the West" Awards). BKV Energy was selected by residents in each city. Most notably, it secured these awards over more than 60 of the industry's most recognizable and established providers.

"Winning the trust of Texans across three major regions in the same year is something we're incredibly proud of," said Sam Luna, Director at BKV Energy. "It's proof that more and more people are ready for an electricity provider that puts fairness, simplicity, and value first."

These wins reflect a growing shift in what Texans want from their electricity provider. BKV Energy has grown rapidly by offering transparent, fixed-rate plans with no gimmicks — standing in sharp contrast to the confusing offers and teaser rates typically found in the market.

The company's flagship Bluebonnet plan includes BKV Energy Plus, a suite of customer-first benefits that are reshaping expectations:

Reduce Your Rate: A unique feature that allows customers to reduce their Energy Charge mid-contract when market prices drop

ElectroShare: An annual loyalty payout each November, just for sticking with BKV Energy

The recognition in Houston, Lubbock, and now DFW signals a powerful vote of confidence from across the state. As BKV Energy continues to expand, the company remains committed to putting people first and helping Texans save without sacrificing service.

About BKV Energy

BKV Energy is a Texas-based electricity provider serving residential customers across the state. BKV Energy offers affordable, transparent, fixed-rate energy plans without the misleading promotions or hidden fees. The company's flagship Bluebonnet plan includes BKV Energy Plus, a suite of benefits that reward smart energy decisions and customer loyalty.

For more information, visit https://www.bkvenergy.com.

Media contact:

Lauren Santerre

[email protected]

(713) 913-1780

SOURCE BKV Energy