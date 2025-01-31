BKV Energy's Multi-Year Gift Powers Texas Land Conservancy's Malone Preserve

Texas Land Conservation is Major Priority for Retail Electricity Provider

DALLAS, Jan. 31, 2025 BKV Energy (BKV), a Texas residential electricity provider that offers transparent, gimmick-free, customer-first plans, is proud to announce its partnership with Texas Land Conservancy (TLC). Through a five-year commitment, BKV is powering the non-profit's mission by inviting visitors to enjoy TLC's Malone Preserve , a 145-acre parcel of protected land in North Texas.

Located in Rio Vista, Texas, Texas Land Conservancy initially acquired and secured protection of the land in 1995. BKV Energy's presenting sponsorship will enhance accessibility to the sanctuary, supporting new projects and greater investment in making it a welcoming space for the North Texas community to enjoy its natural beauty. Malone Preserve is home to woodlands, pocket prairies, riparian bottomlands and a riverfront spanning more than a quarter-mile along the Nolan River. Serving as a vital natural habitat for animals, visitors can enjoy serenity, nature strolls, birdwatching, hands-on education and more thanks to the native wildlife and wildflowers, accessible trails, beautiful bridges, peaceful benches and picnic areas.

"BKV Energy is committed to supporting the communities we serve," said Javier Hinojosa, Vice President, Retail Power of BKV Energy. "We are immensely grateful for Texas Land Conservancy's work to protect the state's land and water, and are thrilled to partner to preserve this beautiful area and ensure that it remains a natural resource for generations to come."

Starting in 2025, TLC now hosts "Open Weekend" events at Malone Preserve. These events provide the community with opportunities to explore the preserve and see land conservation firsthand. Volunteer opportunities are also available on the last weekend of every month.

Open Weekend Dates:

Saturday, February 1, 2025 . Open from 7:00 AM - 6:00 PM

. Open from Sunday, February 2, 2025 . Open from 7:00 AM - 6:00 PM

. Open from Saturday, March 1, 2025 . Open from 7:00 AM - 6:00 PM

. Open from Sunday, March 2, 2025 . Open from 7:00 AM - 6:00 PM

. Open from Saturday, April 4, 2025 . Open from 7:00 AM - 6:00 PM

. Open from Sunday, April 5, 2025 . Open from 7:00 AM - 6:00 PM

"Securing a presenting sponsor for Malone Preserve marks an exciting milestone," said Mark Steinbach, Executive Director of Texas Land Conservancy. "BKV Energy's support will help create a space that is both open to the community and managed as a thriving wildlife habitat over the next five years. This preserve will offer a unique opportunity for people to connect with nature and experience the impact of conservation, and we are eager to see what this partnership can achieve."

To learn more about BKV Energy's commitment to taking care of its customers and the environment, visit their website at https://bkvenergy.com .

About BKV Energy

BKV Energy is a Texas-based residential electricity provider dedicated to delivering transparent and simple energy plans with no base charges or hidden fees. With innovative solutions like ElectroShare, the company is committed to providing its customers with reliable and affordable electricity. BKV Energy also offers renewable energy plans to its customers. PUCT #10323

About Texas Land Conservancy

Texas Land Conservancy is a 501(c)3 conservation organization dedicated to protecting the land, water, and wildlife of Texas from the negative effects of land fragmentation and poorly planned development. They work with communities, private landowners, and other partners to preserve land, restore native habitats, and connect people to nature.

