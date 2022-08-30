BKW Selects Omada Identity and SECURIX to Improve Identity and Access Management

Migrating from Legacy Identity Management to a Modern IGA solution

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader of Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) software, announced today that, along with its strategic partner Securix, it's been selected by BKW to improve identity and access management and meet regulatory requirements.

BKW is a European renewable energy company with over 11,000 employees. It provides around 1 million people in 400 municipalities in the region of Bern, Switzerland with power through its distribution networks, making it one of the biggest Swiss power utilities.

To support future growth and optimize its identity lifecycle processes, BKW wanted to replace its legacy IAM solution, which was both cost intensive and lacked core identity governance processes. The company also has industry-specific regulatory and compliance requirements that need to be met and managed. With their legacy IAM system, they struggled to support automation of business processes for role and access management and it lacked automated recertification functionality to ensure compliance – a necessity in a regulated industry.

One of BKW's requirements was that implementation could be done by a local vendor and therefore, they teamed up with Omada's strategic partner SECURIX, a customer-centric services provider with extensive IAM implementation experience. Omada's leadership in the Gartner Magic Quadrant was also a deciding factor. The full-featured IGA solution from Omada fulfills all requirements, especially in access management and role-based provisioning.

BKW chose Omada based on several strategic differentiators, including:

Out-of-the-box functionality: Omada's IGA solution delivers the functionality that meets BKW's requirements without the need for significant customization.

Omada's IGA solution delivers the functionality that meets BKW's requirements without the need for significant customization. Essentials covered: Omada covers all feature requirements and relies on a proven best practices approach.

Omada covers all feature requirements and relies on a proven best practices approach. Configurable connectivity: BKW needed a solution that would integrate with its privileged access management and ITSM systems.

BKW needed a solution that would integrate with its privileged access management and ITSM systems. Swiss implementation partner: One key requirement was to have a local services provider that could implement the solution. Omada's and SECURIX's long-term partnership was a key differentiator.

Matthias Beurer, project manager, BKW, said: "Omada gave us the regulatory oversight and access management we needed without huge expense or ramp-up. When it comes to implementing processes, such as joiner-mover-leaver and role-based user rights management, it is a great benefit that we can leverage the best practice process framework offered by Omada IdentityPROCESS+. Omada's solution fits into our journey toward implementing automation, which will give us additional competitive advantage."

Michael Garrett, CEO, Omada, said: "BKW has a requirement to comply with the rules specific to the energy and infrastructure sector in addition to the strict data privacy and security regulations in Europe. A comprehensive overview of identities and access to govern identity therefore becomes the license to operate and is foundational to maintain compliance. We deliver IGA in a way that rapidly leverages best practices for organizations while making them safe and efficient. We are pleased that BKW chose Omada, and we look forward to a long relationship."

About BKW Group

The BKW Group is a Swiss-based international energy and infrastructure company. It employs approximately 11,000 people. Its company network and innovative technologies allow it to offer its customers a full range of skills in the areas of infrastructure, buildings and energy. The Group plans, builds and operates infrastructure to produce and supply energy to businesses, households and the public sector, and offers digital business models for renewable energies. Today, the BKW Group portfolio comprises everything from engineering consultancy and planning for energy, infrastructure and environmental projects to integrated offers in the field of building technology and the construction, servicing and maintenance of energy, telecommunications, transport and water networks.

About SECURIX

Headquartered in Olten, Switzerland, is an IT Service Provider, that focuses on Identity Security and Observability. SECURIX has been the first and most successful Omada partner in Switzerland and assures professional IAM-project management, high quality consulting and successful software integration. Since the beginning of 2022 SECURIX is expanding its business to the DACH region and supporting customers within their Identity Security and Observability Challenges, both in projects as well as managed services. securix.swiss.

About Omada

Omada, a global market leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), offers a full-featured, enterprise-grade, cloud native IGA solution that enables organizations to achieve compliance, reduce risk, and maximize efficiency. Founded in 2000, Omada delivers innovative identity management to complex hybrid environments based on our proven best practice process framework and deployment approach.

For more information, go to omadaidentity.com

SOURCE Omada