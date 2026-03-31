Black Buffalo Named Official Dip of Major League Fishing

CHICAGO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Major League Fishing, the world's largest tournament-fishing organization, announced today a new partnership with Black Buffalo Inc., naming the tobacco alternative brand the Official Dip of Major League Fishing.

The agreement designates Black Buffalo as the "Official Dip of Major League Fishing" across the Bass Pro Tour, Fishing Clash Team Series, Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit, Toyota Series and the Phoenix Bass Fishing League. The partnership will feature a comprehensive, yearlong marketing integration across MLF's digital and broadcast platforms.

Black Buffalo announced as Official Dip of Major League Fishing

Through MLF's 360-degree media plan, Black Buffalo will be featured across MLF's social media channels, television broadcasts, e-blast newsletters and livestream programming. The brand will also receive prominent exposure through logo placement on the 2026 MLF Team Series boat wraps.

Black Buffalo will have a strong presence at Bass Pro Shops REDCREST 2026 and the Outdoor Sports Expo, Major League Fishing's championship event, scheduled for April 17-19 at Table Rock Lake near Springfield, Missouri.

"Fishing and the outdoors have always shared a strong connection with brands that reflect the lifestyle and traditions of our fans," said Drew Kuebler, Sponsorship and Advertising Sales Executive at Major League Fishing. "Black Buffalo has built a brand that resonates with outdoor enthusiasts, and we're excited to welcome them as the Official Dip of Major League Fishing. Their commitment to engaging fans through innovative marketing and storytelling aligns well with the passionate fanbase that follows our sport."

"We are excited to partner with such an exceptional organization like Major League Fishing," said Matthew Hanson, Chief Growth Officer of Black Buffalo, "MLF represents the best of the American outdoors, and our adult consumers have always deeply resonated with the traditions, heritage and excitement of American sportsmanship."

Black Buffalo produces a tobacco alternative dip made from barn-cured leafy greens using a proprietary farm-to-can process developed over the course of years of research and development. The company offers a variety of products designed to provide an experience similar to traditional dip, including pouches, long cut and Black Buffalo ZERO, a zero-nicotine dip alternative.

Black Buffalo products are available in multiple flavors and are distributed in more than 15,000 retail locations nationwide, including major convenience store retailers, travel centers and smoke shops across the United States.

Black Buffalo products are intended for adults aged 21 and older who are consumers of nicotine or tobacco products.

For more information about Black Buffalo, visit BlackBuffalo.com. For complete details and updated information on Major League Fishing, its tournaments and sponsors, visit MajorLeagueFishing.com. For regular updates, photos, tournament news and more, follow MLF's social media outlets at Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

About Black Buffalo

Founded in 2015, Black Buffalo has created America's leading smokeless tobacco alternative products. The Company is a 4-time recipient of the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America award (most recently in 2025), and Black Buffalo has won major Best New Product awards from the convenience trade.

Black Buffalo smokeless tobacco alternative products are sold in-store and online. To learn more about Black Buffalo, visit the Company's website or use the Company's store locator to find Black Buffalo products at a local retailer near you. Interested retailers may contact [email protected] to learn more about Black Buffalo. Interested advertising, brand, and marketing partners may contact [email protected] to explore opportunities.

Certain Black Buffalo smokeless tobacco alternative products contain pharmaceutical-grade, tobacco derived nicotine, which is an addictive chemical, and all of Black Buffalo's products are intended for adults aged 21 and older who are consumers of nicotine or tobacco.

Black Buffalo's Forward-Looking Statements

Any projections or other estimates herein are forward-looking statements and are based upon certain assumptions that Black Buffalo Inc. ("Black Buffalo," the "Company," "we," "us," "our," "ours," et. al as noted in context herein) has deemed reasonable. Financial, market, economic or legal conditions, the performance of the Company, regulatory developments, and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements herein. The business and prospects of the Company may have changed materially since the date hereof. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein include, without limitation: (i) the contraction or lack of growth of markets in which we compete and in which our products are sold, (ii) unexpected increases in our expenses, including manufacturing expenses, (iii) delays or cancellations in spending by our suppliers or customers, (iv) delayed action on or issuance of marketing denial orders in response to our Premarket Tobacco Product Applications, or other negative actions taken by, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and (v) the impact of pandemics or natural disasters on our sourcing operations and supply chain. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Black Buffalo Media Contacts

Jeffery David (JD), Co-Founder + Chief Brand Officer

[email protected]

Matthew Hanson, Chief Growth Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Black Buffalo Inc.