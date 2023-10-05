Black Dragon Capital adds award-winning credit union veteran Kirk Kordeleski, former CEO of Bethpage FCU, as Industry Advisor

Black Dragon reinforces its unique intense operational focus on investments.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Dragon Capital℠, a multi-phased investment firm focused on advanced technologies in high growth segments that strengthen economic stability within communities, today welcomes Kirk Kordeleski as its newest Industry Advisor.

Mr. Kordeleski is an award-winning credit union veteran and breakthrough financial performer with an unmatched track record of growing retail financial institutions, winning national acclaim for strategy and delivery of services to targeted communities. As CEO of Bethpage Federal Credit Union (BFCU), Mr. Kordeleski grew the organization to one of the largest credit unions in the U.S., doubling assets every five years. His success is driven by his belief that credit unions are the future of banking. Following his time as CEO of BFCU, Mr. Kordeleski has provided leadership and advisory services to the industry to help leading credit unions drive operational efficiencies, build brand prestige, add products, and achieve their financial goals. While Mr, Kordeleski is regularly advising numerous FinTech enterprises on creating successful partnerships with credit unions he is also a Partner & senior Executive Benefit Consultant with PARC Street Partners (formerly OM Financial Group) where he advises credit union executives & board members on c-level retirement strategies.

His addition as an executive advisor of Black Dragon Capital℠ demonstrates the firms continued commitment to intense operational expertise.

Black Dragon Capital℠ (BDC, Black Dragon) is a multi-phased investment firm focused on advanced technologies in high growth segments that strengthen economic stability within communities. The firm was founded and led by a diverse team with a combination of intense operating experience, community impact focus, and a track record of successful investing. They work closely with entrepreneurs to build market leading companies using their proprietary Black Dragon Toolkit℠ and focus on high potential early stage, and mid-market technology companies in growth sectors disrupted by digitization.

Recently, Black Dragon Capital℠ launched the Fintech CUSO Fund: a multiphase Fund that targets early-stage and buy out financial technology companies where Black Dragon Capital℠ has operating and investment expertise. It has the goal of creating positive impact on the operations of these businesses while also making direct and meaningful changes on the communities that they serve. The Fund, under the leadership of former BECU and First Tech Credit Union CEO Benson Porter, will benefit the strategic goals of Credit Unions and other community based financial institutions.

Black Dragon Capital℠ remains committed to the industries it knows best: sports and media, financial technology, eCommerce and CyberSecurity. It continues to seek renowned experts and visionaries with deep domain expertise to fortify its unique operational-focused approach to investing.

Mr. Kordeleski embodies these qualities. He is a recognized individual within the credit union industry with decades of experience in leading credit unions, driving the formation of several CUSOs, and building multiple technology alliances. Under his leadership, Bethpage FCU not only grew substantially but his team also extended its geographic footprint and product and service offerings. Mr. Kordeleski has also formed leading and respected CUSOs and advised many credit union boards on strategy, leadership, and compensation.

"Kirk is a well-known leader in the financial services and credit union community. His extensive leadership experience and friendship make him an ideal addition to the team. I look forward to working with him to advance the cause of community based financial institutions and leading financial technology," said Louis Hernandez, Jr., Founder, Chair and CEO, Black Dragon Capital.

"I've known Louis for decades as he has been a part of our community and built market leading financial technology that has changed the landscape of our industry. I am honored to work with him and the rest of the Team at Black Dragon to bring technologies that will enhance the important role that credit unions play in communities across the country," said Kirk Kordeleski, Industry Advisor, Black Dragon Capital.

About Black Dragon Capital℠

Black Dragon Capital℠ ("BDC") is a high-performing private equity firm founded and led by a diverse manager and team who have a track-record of outstanding operating and investment success. They make control investments in mid-market technology companies in growth sectors disrupted by digitization and have created unique approaches to launching and developing early-stage companies. With an emphasis on diversity and socially responsible investing, they focus on high potential early-stage companies, and have an entire team dedicated to helping every aspect of the company's growth and development.

