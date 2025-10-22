Black Dragon Capital℠ To Host Private Event with Credit Union Leaders Aiming to Reshape the Industry on October 30th in Palm Desert, California

Exclusive Event Aims to Unite the Community, Celebrate Scott Simpson's Remarkable Leadership, and Spark Collaboration Between Veteran FinTech Innovators and Future-Forward Credit Union Leaders

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Dragon Capital℠ ("Black Dragon") – a global multi-phased investment firm focused on disruptive technologies in high growth industry segments – will be hosting an exclusive event to gather and unite visionaries from the credit union and investment communities. This event will bring leaders together with the goal of sparking meaningful conversations, exploring the latest strategies, and establishing powerful new connections – all key elements towards reshaping the future through successful collaborations.

The event will take place on October 30, 2025, in Palm Desert, California. It will also celebrate Scott Simpson's remarkable leadership as President and CEO of the California Credit Union League and Nevada's Credit Unions, and CEO of Utah's Credit Unions, and his new role as President and CEO of America's Credit Unions.

Black Dragon Capital℠, founded over a decade ago by recognized technology leaders, is a unique multi-phased investment firm focused on disruptive technologies in high growth industry segments that strengthen economic stability within communities.

The firm has recently launched the Black Dragon Capital℠ FinTech Limited Partner Advisory Board, an organization comprised of recognized credit union and CUSO investment partners. With renowned industry figures like Chuck Fagan, President & CEO of Velera and Bill Cheney, CEO of SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union taking the leadership role as Co-Chairs, the Black Dragon Capital℠ FinTech Limited Partner Advisory Board focuses on collaboration, innovation and community engagement between the most advanced credit unions and CUSOs in the industry and the intense operating focus and domain expertise of Black Dragon Capital. The collaboration will seek to build the most important and successful FinTech organizations that solve the most significant issues in the industry, creating sustainable long-term businesses, and drive strong returns to members and investors in the credit union industry.

Through this exclusive gathering, Black Dragon Capital℠ hopes to champion collaboration with some of the most brilliant minds in the credit union space. Participants will have the shared objective of working towards new, innovative technologies that can address critical pain points faced by the credit union movement while delivering sustainable, long-term results.

Key representatives of the Black Dragon Capital FinTech Limited Partner Advisory Board will be in attendance. Member organizations are as follows:

Bill Cheney, SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union

Chuck Fagan, Velera

Steve O' Connell, California Credit Union

Greg Mitchell, First Tech Federal Credit Union

Chad Shane, Canvas Credit Union

Brett Martinez, Redwood Credit Union

Tony Boutelle, Origence

Stephanie Sievers, AltaOne Federal Credit Union

Jason Reimer, State Employees of Maryland Credit Union

"We are excited to host this important strategic planning event for our community. Our goals are to stay connected to the most important issues faced by our industry and understand how we can use our global network to resolve important community issues. The innovative ideas that are generated will guide our investment strategy and allow us to serve our community," said Benson Porter, FinTech CUSO Chair at Black Dragon Capital.

About Black Dragon Capital℠

Black Dragon Capital℠, founded over a decade ago by recognized financial technology leaders, is a multi-phased investment firm focused on disruptive technologies in high growth industry segments that strengthen economic stability within communities. The firm is led by a collaborative team with a combination of intense operating experience, community impact focus, and a proven track record of successfully transforming companies.

About the Black Dragon Capital℠ FinTech Limited Partner Advisory Board

The FinTech Limited Partner Advisory Board (LPAB) is an organization comprised of recognized credit union and CUSO investment partners. The Advisory Board provides input on industry issues, feedback on operational and technical areas with potential and current investments and provides strategic advice and direction on all Black Dragon Capital's investments for Fintech strategies. The Advisory Board's feedback incorporates insight from Black Dragon's Global Advisory Group, thought leadership and guidance on key events.

