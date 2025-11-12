Black Dragon Capital℠ Successfully Hosts Exclusive Event on Reshaping the Industry with Credit Union Industry Leaders

Private Working Session Sparks Collaboration Between Veteran FinTech Innovators and Future-Forward Credit Union Leaders

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Dragon Capital℠ ("Black Dragon") – a global multi-phased investment firm focused on disruptive technologies in high growth industry segments – is thrilled to announce the success of their exclusive event which happened in Palm Desert, California last October 30, 2025. The private event brought together leaders of the credit union community and fintech investment visionaries, sparking meaningful conversations, exploring the latest strategies, and establishing powerful new connections – all key elements towards reshaping the future through successful collaborations.

Black Dragon Capital℠, founded over a decade ago by recognized technology leaders, is a unique multi-phased investment firm focused on disruptive technologies in high growth industry segments that strengthen economic stability within communities.

Industry Leaders Joining Forces to Address the Critical Pain Points Faced by Credit Unions Today

The firm has recently launched the Black Dragon Capital℠ FinTech Limited Partner Advisory Board, an organization comprised of recognized credit union and CUSO investment partners. The event included recognized industry leaders such as Louis Hernandez Jr, Founder and Chairman of Black Dragon Capital and award winning technologies and entrepreneur, Benson Porter, Chair of the Black Dragon Capital FinTech Fund and former CEO of both BECU and FirstTech Credit Unions, as well as the Co-Chairs, the Black Dragon Capital℠ FinTech Limited Partner Advisory Board Chuck Fagan, President & CEO of Velera and Bill Cheney, CEO of SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union. The group included 30 of the most recognized CEO and industry leaders from some of the most technologically savvy and forward-looking organizations which focused on collaboration, innovation and community engagement between the most advanced credit unions and CUSOs in the industry and the intense operating focus and domain expertise of Black Dragon Capital.

The collaboration will seek to build the most important and successful FinTech organizations that solve the most significant issues in the industry, creating sustainable long-term businesses, and drive strong returns to members and investors in the credit union industry.

Through this exclusive gathering, Black Dragon Capital℠ was able to champion collaboration with some of the most brilliant minds in the credit union space. Some key highlights of the event include:

Kevin Lee, Partner, Black Dragon Capital℠ provided a FinTech update

Benson Porter, FinTech CUSO Chair, Black Dragon Capital discussed key strategic topics.

Bill Cheney presented Scott Simpson as incoming President and CEO of America's Credit Unions,

Louis Hernandez, Jr., spoke on the future of technology and its impact on the investment landscape, highlighting excerpts from his recently published fourth book, Digital Tsunami.

Key presentation from CEOs of Portfolio companies: GenAspire, Open Banking Solutions, PayOnward, and Veep

Discussed future opportunities and the Black Dragon Playbook, and

Explored opportunities for collaboration with the For A Bright Future Foundation on education, healthcare, leadership development and the arts for our youth.

The Black Dragon Capital℠ FinTech Limited Partner Advisory Board consists of sophisticated and forward-thinking organizations including:

SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union

Velera

California Credit Union

First Tech Federal Credit Union

Canvas Credit Union

Redwood Credit Union

Origence

AltaOne Federal Credit Union

State Employees of Maryland Credit Union

WSECU

Members of the Black Dragon Capital℠ FinTech Limited Partner Advisory Board – Executive Committee include:

Bill Cheney, CEO of SchoolsFirst FCU

Chuck Fagan, President & CEO of Velera

Steve O'Connel, President & CEO of California CU

Chad Shane, CEO of Canvas CU

Stephanie Sievers, CEO of AltaOne FCU

Greg Mitchell, President & CEO of First Tech CU

Tony Boutelle, President & CEO of Origence

Jason Reimer, EVP, Chief Infrastructure & Experience Officer of State Employees of Maryland Credit Union

Brett Martinez, President & CEO of Redwood CU

Paul Kirkbride, COO of WSECU

"We could not be more pleased at the turnout for our private event. Our team has been deeply involved with the credit union movement for decades, and we are excited to finally have had the opportunity to meet and sit down with some of the industry leaders and tackle these industry pain points. The planning session was an undeniable success, with great dialogue between technology experts and credit union leaders, and we are excited to take the next steps that will bring us closer to investment strategies that will allow us to better serve our community," said Benson Porter, FinTech CUSO Chair at Black Dragon Capital.

About Black Dragon Capital℠

Black Dragon Capital℠, founded over a decade ago by recognized financial technology leaders, is a multi-phased investment firm focused on disruptive technologies in high growth industry segments that strengthen economic stability within communities. The firm is led by a collaborative team with a combination of intense operating experience, community impact focus, and a proven track record of successfully transforming companies.

About the Black Dragon Capital℠ FinTech Limited Partner Advisory Board

The FinTech Limited Partner Advisory Board (LPAB) is an organization comprised of recognized credit union and CUSO investment partners. The Advisory Board provides input on industry issues, feedback on operational and technical areas with potential and current investments, and provides strategic advice and direction on all Black Dragon Capital's investments for Fintech strategies. The Advisory Board's feedback incorporates insight from Black Dragon's Global Advisory Group, thought leadership and guidance on key events.

About Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future

Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development. Our initiatives provide equal opportunity for all children to have the tools and opportunities to fulfill their life goals and become constructive members of our global community. Learn more at forabrightfuturefoundation.org.

