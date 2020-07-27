Black Dragon Capital Adds New Human Resources Leader

MIAMI, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Dragon Capital has announced that Jesse Leeds has joined the private equity firm as Human Resources Manager. Founded by Louis Hernandez Jr., Black Dragon makes control investments in growth companies in digital commerce, financial services, and media technology.

Black Dragon's unique operationally oriented approach – whereby all investment professionals have deep domain expertise in the areas in which they invest and apply the proprietary performance enhancement tools – helps advance the enterprises of entrepreneurs committed to nurturing market-leading companies.

Leeds will head staffing, recruiting, training and performance management for the firm, which has been expanding significantly over the past year. He will also collaborate with senior executives and directors on global projects with an emphasis on people operations, as well as assist with acquisitions and support the firm's portfolio companies.

"We're thrilled to be continuing to bring on new and valuable members to the team, especially as we work closely with our portfolio companies and look to acquire other growth companies in industries disrupted by digitization," said Hernandez, Founder, CEO and Managing Director of Black Dragon. "We're delighted to be adding Jesse Leeds, who has a strong track record of providing strategic guidance, support and recruiting to companies in a range of fields, from SaaS and finance to AI and media."

Previously, Leeds led Human Resources for SalesRoads, a B2B demand generation and sales outsourcing company. Prior to that, he was VP of Human Resources and VP of Business Development for ecommerce digital marketing agency, Search Placement Marketing. Leeds earned his Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) certificate in 2016 and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management from Florida Atlantic University and an MBA from the University of Phoenix.

Said Leeds, "I'm eager to join Black Dragon Capital during an exciting time of fast growth and expansion. I'm honored to have the opportunity to work within a group of extremely talented and gifted people, and I look forward to recruiting highly accomplished, entrepreneurial-minded professionals. I hope to build upon the amazing culture at the firm while enhancing cultural and gender diversity and inclusion. It is my goal to consistently add value to the firm, its investors and portfolio companies by supporting the senior executives and partners."

Black Dragon also announced that Maria Kitmiridis has joined as an Executive Assistant to Hernandez.

About Black Dragon Capital

Black Dragon Capital, LLC ("BDC") is a minority founder led private equity firm making control investments in technology companies. BDC was formed by technology operating executives with a track record of building market leading companies and providing above market investment returns. Learn more at https://blackdragoncap.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/black-dragon-capital.

