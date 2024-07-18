Black Dragon Capital℠ to Host a Private Reception for World Credit Union Conference Leaders in Boston and Discuss Global Partnership Opportunities

Black Dragon Capital℠ has a long history of creating and investing in market leading companies, with a focus on leveraging advanced technologies in high growth segments to strengthen economic stability within communities. It combines a unique, operationally led approach with deep domain expertise and a diverse team of professionals who have extensive industry, operational and investment success, enabling them to deliver well-above market returns. Its Founder, Chairman and CEO, Louis Hernandez Jr., is an experienced entrepreneur, investor and a proven growth-oriented technology executive. His in-depth knowledge in the field of financial technology includes his books "Too Small to Fail", and "Saving the American Dream", which highlight the unique attributes of community based financial institutions.

Black Dragon Capital℠ has recently launched the Fintech (CUSO) Fund, a multi-phase Fund that targets early-stage and buy-out financial technology companies where Black Dragon Capital℠ has operating and investment expertise. The fund aims to positively impact these businesses' operations while making meaningful changes in the communities that credit unions serve by utilizing opportunities created by disruptive technologies. Under the leadership of its founder and longtime industry FinTech leader, Louis Hernandez Jr, and former BECU and First Tech Credit Union CEO Benson Porter, the Fintech (CUSO) Fund will support the strategic goals of credit unions and other community-based financial institutions.

SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union in California, and the fifth largest in the nation with over one million members and more than $25 billion in assets, has become the anchor investor for the Black Dragon Capital Fintech (CUSO) Fund. SchoolsFirst CEO Bill Cheney, along with his team, has a long-standing relationship with the Chair and CEO of Black Dragon Capital℠ and their advisors. Cheney will attend the reception as the guest speaker, addressing the partnership with Black Dragon Capital's Fintech (CUSO) Fund.

"Bill Cheney is an industry visionary and a great friend who shares our belief that credit unions can greatly benefit from embracing disruptive technologies," said Benson Porter, Chair, Black Dragon Capital ℠ Fintech (CUSO) Fund. "We value his insights and we're excited to hear what he has to say as the guest speaker for the reception. With the attendance of multiple credit union industry experts, the reception will be a fantastic opportunity to engage in meaningful conversations."

The World Credit Union Conference 2024 presents an excellent opportunity for Black Dragon Capital℠ to host a reception, meet with credit union industry experts, share insights, and engage in meaningful conversations. These efforts clearly demonstrate Black Dragon Capital's dedication to making a significant investment in building FinTechs that service the unique needs of the credit union market.

Black Dragon Capital℠ (BDC) is a global, multi-phased investment firm focused on advanced technologies in high growth segments that strengthen economic stability within communities. The firm was founded and led by a diverse team with a combination of intense operating experience, community impact focus, and a track record of successful investing. They work closely with entrepreneurs to build market leading companies using their proprietary Black Dragon Toolkit℠ and focus on high potential early stage, and mid-market technology companies in growth sectors disrupted by digitization.

SchoolsFirst FCU is the fifth largest credit union in the country. Serving school employees and their families, the organization is dedicated to providing World-Class Personal Service and improving the financial lives of its members. Today they serve more than 1.2 million Members with a full range of financial products and services — from savings and loans to investment, retirement and insurance products. SchoolsFirst FCU was founded in 1934, when 126 school employees pooled $1,200 and established a member-owned cooperative to help improve each other's lives. In 2022, the Credit Union reported nearly $28 billion in assets and remains the largest credit union in California.

