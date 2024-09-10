Black Dragon Capital℠ to Expand Media Influence at IBC 2024 with Portfolio Companies Grass Valley and Digital Joy

Black Dragon Capital℠ has a long history of creating and investing in market-leading companies. It combines a unique, operationally led approach with deep domain expertise and leverages a diverse, global network of tenured professionals whose extensive industry, operational, and investment success has been instrumental to the firm's consistent track record.

This year, the firm will once again send a full team of representatives to participate in the IBC 2024 convention, demonstrating its commitment to the media technology industry. Black Dragon Capital℠ will also be there to support its innovative portfolio companies, Grass Valley and Digital Joy.

Grass Valley is a leading technology provider for the live media and entertainment industry, and it has experienced remarkable growth. Black Dragon Capital℠ has worked closely with Grass Valley, playing a pivotal role in helping the media technology giant advance new products, drive innovation, and expand its market leadership.

"IBC 2024 is a key event for Grass Valley as we unveil innovations across our portfolio that are shaping the future of broadcast. Our partnership with Black Dragon Capital℠ has been instrumental in driving our business transformation to enable this progress." said Jon Wilson, President and Chief Operating Officer of Grass Valley.

Similarly, Black Dragon Capital℠ has been vital to helping Digital Joy, a new innovative cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) media technology company, bring creative and proven cloud-based solutions to the media industry's growth. The firm has enabled the company to hit critical milestones and accelerate product development. Their support has empowered Digital Joy to push the limits of digital engagement, positioning them for future success in the evolving media landscape.

"We are incredibly grateful for the support from Black Dragon Capital℠. Their belief in our vision has been crucial in driving our growth and success in the digital engagement space." said Tracey Shaw, Co-Founder and President of Digital Joy.

Black Dragon Capital℠ will participate in many events while at IBC and will be there from September 11th to 16th. Some of the selected highlights of events will include:

Grass Valley Presence: Visit Grass Valley at Booth 9.A01, where they will showcase their latest innovations and solutions during the event.

Conduct discussions for potential operational roles within the portfolio. For A Bright Future Discussions: Join conversations on industry partnership opportunities with companies and organizations to advance the Media Lab programs and scholarships granted by For A Bright Future Foundation.

Black Dragon Capital℠ has reached significant milestones that have allowed it to positively impact the media industry this year. In April, their portfolio company Grass Valley successfully completed a $220M strategic recapitalization , which extended the company's momentum from an incredibly successful 2023. Black Dragon Capital's CEO and Founder Louis Hernandez, Jr. also received the Honorary Exemplary CEO Award for the Media and Entertainment Industry from Digital Studio India this May.

The firm's attendance at IBC 2024, which is preceded by their participation at NAB 2024 last March, further proves their dedication to making a significant investment in creating innovative solutions to address the unique needs of the media industry.

"Our participation at IBC is a testament to our dedication to advancing the media and technology sectors. We're proud to support Grass Valley and Digital Joy as they continue to push the boundaries of innovation and lead industry transformation." said Louis Hernandez Jr., Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Black Dragon Capital℠.

About Black Dragon Capital℠

Black Dragon Capital℠ (BDC) is a global, multi-phased investment firm focused on advanced technologies in high-growth segments that strengthen economic stability within communities. The firm was founded and led by a diverse team with intense operating experience, a community impact focus, and a track record of successful investing. They work closely with entrepreneurs to build market-leading companies using their proprietary Black Dragon Toolkit℠. They focus on high-potential early-stage and mid-market technology companies in growth sectors disrupted by digitization. Learn more at blackdragoncap.com

About Grass Valley

Grass Valley is the leading live media and entertainment industry technology provider. We work with 90% of the world's major media brands, enabling their live production centers, mobile production units, 24-hour newsrooms, and sports streaming platforms to be ever more productive with SaaS and hardware systems. Our solutions enable content owners and service providers to create and deliver compelling live content that is most profitable.

We're at the forefront of ground-breaking live media innovation, from IP-native cameras to state-of-the-art software and hardware production and playout systems. We continue to pioneer market-leading advances to create and move live content more efficiently and generate new revenue streams.

Headquartered in Montreal, Grass Valley has been engaged in the media technology business for over 65 years and is now part of Black Dragon Capital. Learn more at grassvalley.com.

About Digital Joy

Digital Joy is a new innovative cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) media technology company that has partnered with the largest media companies in the world to bring creative and proven cloud-based solutions to the media industry. The company was founded by Louis Hernandez's Black Dragon Capital Development Fund, combined with some of the world's most well-known media technology executives. It was created to help leading media and business organizations meet their strategic media technology needs by giving them access to the world's most advanced Cloud-based media technology. Learn more at digitaljoy.media

