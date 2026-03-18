Black Dragon Capital℠ and SESLOC Credit Union Commit to Technology Focused, Innovation Driven Strategic Partnership

One of the Fastest Growing Credit Unions in Central California Partners with Multi-Phased Investment Firm to Explore Innovative FinTech Solutions Beneficial to Credit Unions

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Dragon Capital℠ ("Black Dragon") — a multi-phased global investment partner which focuses on advanced technology that addresses the most significant issues industries face — has formed a new strategic partnership with SESLOC Credit Union, one of the fastest growing credit unions in Central California.

Black Dragon Capital℠ was founded over a decade ago by recognized financial technology leaders focused on bringing innovative technologies to high-growth industry segments affected by digital disruption. The firm is led by a collaborative team which combines deep operational experience with a focus on community impact, and we believe we have the ability to transform and grow companies. Its Founder and CEO, Louis Hernandez, Jr., also founded For A Bright Future Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development.

SESLOC Credit Union has been in operation for over 80 years and now serves over 56,000 members within San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Monterey, Santa Cruz, Tulare, Kern, Fresno and Kings counties in California. The credit union has been recognized by the Pacific Coast Business Times as one of the 50 Fastest Growing Companies for two consecutive years now.

SESLOC Credit Union ultimately made the decision to enter this strategic alliance with Black Dragon Capital℠ following a rigorous due diligence process influenced by the tenured roster of finance, technology, and credit union experts leading the team at Black Dragon. As an organization focused on providing top-quality service to its members, SESLOC Credit Union recognized the value in Black Dragon's deep domain expertise and ability to transform companies. They determined that a firm led by prominent members of the fintech and credit union communities would be the ideal partner in pursuing their goal of finding solutions that can empower credit unions and their members amidst the significant business and competitive issues created by the ongoing digitization of financial services.

Through this collaboration, Black Dragon Capital℠ and SESLOC Credit Union have agreed to work together towards the goal of creating and scaling fintech companies which will empower credit unions to transform their businesses and optimize their member service advantages.

SESLOC Credit Union joins a growing list of the most innovative Credit Unions and CUSOs in the industry who have partnered with Black Dragon Capital℠ to reshape the future of our community. They are now part of the Black Dragon FinTech Limited Partner Advisory Board (LPAB), an organization comprised of recognized credit union and CUSO investment partners that provides input on industry issues, feedback on operational and technical areas with potential and current investments, and shares strategic advice and direction on all Black Dragon Capital's investments for Fintech strategies.

Together, SESLOC Credit Union and the Black Dragon Capital℠ team will leverage the firm's global reach and expertise in industry-defining technologies, pursuing the main objective of scaling sustainable fintech companies dedicated to empowering credit unions to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

"SESLOC Credit Union is very committed to giving back to the members we serve through the innovative financial services we offer. We consider this partnership with Black Dragon a great step towards unlocking technology that will create positive change not just for our members but for the credit union industry as a whole," said Mike Quamma, President and CEO of SESLOC Credit Union.

"The Black Dragon team's commitment to the credit union movement continues in 2026. SESLOC Credit Union shares our passion for giving back to the communities we serve, and we are excited to connect them with the tenured fintech professionals who can collaborate who can help them accomplish their goals through the most advanced technologies. We are ready to shape the future of the industry together and seek to create long-term value to its members," said Louis Hernandez Jr., Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Black Dragon Capital.

¹ - As cited on their website.

About Black Dragon Capital℠

Black Dragon Capital℠, founded over a decade ago by recognized financial technology leaders, is a multi-phased investment firm focused on disruptive technologies in high growth industry segments that strengthen economic stability within communities. The firm is led by a collaborative team with a combination of intense operating experience, community impact focus, and a track record of transforming companies.

About the Black Dragon Capital℠ FinTech Limited Partner Advisory Board

The FinTech Limited Partner Advisory Board (LPAB) is an organization comprised of recognized credit union and CUSO investment partners. The Advisory Board provides input on industry issues, feedback on operational and technical areas with potential and current investments and provides strategic advice and direction on all Black Dragon Capital's investments for Fintech strategies. The Advisory Board's feedback incorporates insight from Black Dragon's Global Advisory Group, thought leadership and guidance on key events.

About SESLOC Credit Union

Founded in 1942, SESLOC Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution providing personal and business banking, commercial lending and investment services in central and coastal California. Committed to improving the financial well-being of its members and community, SESLOC offers affordable and inclusive products, services and education programs to help build financial stability.

About For A Bright Future Foundation

Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development. Our initiatives provide equal opportunity for all children to have the tools and opportunities to fulfill their life goals and become constructive members of our global community. Learn more at forabrightfuturefoundation.org

Media Contact or Inquiries:

Viviana Lauschus

Marketing Manager, Black Dragon Capital

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Aren Wong

Social Media Manager, Black Dragon Capital

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Disclaimer:

Testimonial Disclosure:

The testimonial above was provided by a strategic partner of Black Dragon Capital. No compensation was provided in connection with this statement. The views expressed reflect the opinion of the individual as of the date of publication and may not be representative of the experience of other clients or investors.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any such offer will be made only pursuant to definitive offering documents and in accordance with applicable federal and state securities laws. Investment in private funds involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Any investment opportunities referenced herein are available only to qualified investors who meet applicable eligibility requirements. Statements regarding future outcomes, value creation, or growth objectives are forward-looking and reflect current expectations. There can be no assurance that any investment objectives will be achieved or that any investment will be profitable.

SOURCE Black Dragon Capital