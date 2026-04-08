Black Dragon Capital℠ Ramps Up Media Technology Innovation Ahead of NAB Show 2026 Attendance with Grass Valley and Digital Joy

Both portfolios of the global, multi-phased investment firm will be highlighting advanced technologies that can help reshape the media industry.

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global multi-phased investment firm Black Dragon Capital℠ ("Black Dragon"), which places a focus on advanced technologies in high-growth segments that strengthen economic stability within communities, has announced its attendance at the NAB Show 2026 happening from April 18 – 22, 2026, in Las Vegas. The firm will be attending alongside its portfolio companies, Grass Valley and Digital Joy.

Founded over a decade ago by recognized technology leaders, Black Dragon Capital℠ has a history of creating, growing, and investing in market-leading digital commerce and media companies. The firm combines its unique, operationally led approach with the deep domain expertise provided by its global network of professionals with extensive industry experience and investment success to deliver results.

Black Dragon Capital℠ Portfolio to Showcase New Technologies at NAB Show 2026

Grass Valley is one of the largest and most influential technology providers for the live media and entertainment industry. After years of working closely with the Black Dragon team, the company has displayed remarkable growth and increased its market leadership through the expansion of the Grass Valley Media Universe – one of the most advanced cloud native digital ecosystems in the industry. After a significant transformation led by Louis Hernandez Jr, Founder of Black Dragon Capital, who is also the Chairman and Former CEO of Grass Valley, along with a team assembled to take the company into the next phase, Grass Valley officially entered a more dramatic growth phase by combined world class hardware, with the most advanced software defined suite anchored by AMPP, the first and only cloud native operating system for media. At NAB Show, Grass Valley will showcase integrated workflows across cameras, switchers, and AMPP, highlighting flexibility across IP, cloud, and hybrid production environments.

"I'm so excited for Jon Wilson and the team at Grass Valley, for leading the way for an industry that we've been a part of for decades. The partnerships and proven success of their next generation product suite driven by Grass Valley Media Universe, have been inspirational. We are so honored to partner with the company and team!" said Chris Ducanes, Board Member of Grass Valley, and Partner of Black Dragon Capital.

Similarly, Black Dragon Capital℠ has been instrumental in the growth of Digital Joy, an innovative cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) media technology company, bringing creative and proven cloud-based solutions to the media industry's growth. Last year, Digital Joy partnered with Brazilian communications leader Globo Technologies to launch Insight, a purpose built FinOps and cloud governance platform for media. Insight brings all cloud and platform costs into a single, actionable view, enabling teams to forecast accurately, control spend, and centrally manage resources across major providers, including Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Microsoft Azure. Digital Joy will continue showcasing its innovative new technologies at NAB Show 2026.

Tracey Shaw Spearheads Launch of Newsroom, Digital Joy's Next Generation NRCS

Digital Joy President Tracey Shaw is an entertainment industry media executive who previously served as SVP of TV and Network Operations at WWE, where she led largescale production and distribution initiatives.

One of the few female CEOs in media technology, she brings a combination of operational rigor and a passion for storytelling to Digital Joy's solutions. At NAB Show 2026, the company will launch Newsroom, a next generation, story-first NRCS built natively on GV AMPP and officially debuting at the show.

This will demonstrate the full openness and power of Grass Valley AMPP, with the unique AI powered, story centric approach to a powerful NRCS system, built by experts from Media, including the Chair Louis Hernandez Jr, former CEO of Avid and it's iNews product suite.

"I'm incredibly proud of the progress that Tracey and her team have accomplished in advanced innovative products and services to serve the market better and allow her clients to compete and win," said Nigel Prince, COO of Black Dragon Capital, One Dragon Services.

Black Dragon Continues Long Standing Support for Media Industry

For years, Black Dragon Capital℠ has been deeply involved in the communities it serves, with many team members actively supporting the For A Bright Future Foundation (FABF)—the 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded by the firm's Founder and CEO, Louis Hernandez Jr.

In addition to FABF's strategic three-year partnership with the NAB Leadership Foundation (NABLF), Hernandez has recently expanded his commitment to education by pledging to match the next 10 donations made to the FABF Founder's Circle. This initiative, leading up to the Foundation's fundraising event on April 30, 2026, at the Paramount offices in Times Square, New York City, will double every contribution up to a total of $500,000.

Black Dragon Capital℠ is committed to creating positive impact in the media industry through thought leadership and participation in notable industry events such as NAB 2026, where the Black Dragon team will be present at the following events:

The GV Forum 2026 Event

The GVx Leadership Council Event

An exclusive signing event of the acclaimed book Digital Tsunami, Louis Hernandez, Jr.'s fourth published book

Louis Hernandez, Jr.'s fourth published book Private meeting with leaders of media companies

Private meetings with industry leaders on policy and advocacy

Private meetings with technology companies

GV and Digital Joy related dinners and cocktail events

Hosting the annual "Friends of Black Dragon" Private events.

Louis Hernandez, Jr. will be featured in the NAB Leadership Foundation's Focus on Leadership Speaker Series

Louis Hernandez, Jr. will be featured in several industry interviews and discussions.

To fully maximize and explore potential opportunities, Black Dragon Capital℠ will have their Pursuit Team, One Dragon Services Team, and Investment Team in attendance during the event.

"We are proud to support NAB and related industry events. It's an important time in our industry where collaboration between group organizations, technology providers, and industry leaders is critical. Grass Valley, Digital Joy and For A Bright Future Foundation, are fantastic examples of the innovation and investment we have made for decades to help our industry navigate forward. We are so very humbled by our incredible relationships, and are looking forward to participating again this year," said Louis Hernandez, Jr, Founder and CEO, Black Dragon Capital. "We are here to continue helping shape the future of media."

About Black Dragon Capital℠

Black Dragon Capital℠ (BDC), founded over a decade ago by recognized technology leaders, is a unique multi-phased investment firm focused on disruptive technologies in high growth industry segments that strengthen economic stability within communities. The firm was founded and led by a collaborative team of experienced entrepreneurs with intense operating experience, and a proven track record. They work closely with entrepreneurs to build market leading companies using their proprietary Black Dragon Toolkit℠, which is designed to drive operational value and returns.

Learn more at www.blackdragoncap.com

About Grass Valley

Grass Valley empowers over 90% of the world's top media brands to create and deliver compelling stories that captivate audiences. At the heart of its solutions is the GV Media Universe (GVMU), combining advanced hardware solutions, with the agility, elasticity, and adaptability of the AMPP Media Operating System. Together, they form a seamless, scalable ecosystem for efficient and innovative workflows.

With a portfolio spanning from camera to consumer, Grass Valley provides the flexibility to build solutions for every need – from a single creative harnessing immense production power to globally distributed teams collaborating seamlessly. This breadth of capability enables customers to craft efficient workflows that inspire and engage their audiences.

With over 65 years of expertise, Grass Valley has consistently driven the evolution of live content creation and storytelling. Headquartered in Montreal and supported by Black Dragon Capital, the company remains dedicated to shaping and leading the media revolution.

Learn more at www.grassvalley.com

About Digital Joy

Digital Joy delivers cloud-based solutions that put storytelling at the heart of digital transformation. Our mission is to help organizations manage technology with ease while unlocking the power of their stories to connect with audiences in meaningful ways. With INSIGHT, we extend that mission into cloud governance, giving teams clarity and control over resources so they can focus on creating, sharing, and amplifying their stories.

Learn more at www.digitaljoy.media

About Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future

Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future ("For A Bright Future") ("FABF") is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to empowering underrepresented youth through scholarships, mentorship, and resources in education, healthcare, the arts, and leadership. Founded by Louis Hernandez Jr., CEO of Black Dragon Capital℠, FABF's mission is to illuminate the path to success for students who face systemic barriers, fostering the next generation of innovators, educators, and community leaders. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit https://www.fabff.org/.

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Disclosure:

This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or investment advisory services. Any statements regarding past achievements are not indicative of future results. Certain statements may be forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties. The above statements are provided by affiliated persons of Black Dragon Capital. No compensation was provided for these statements. These views may not be representative of all experiences.

Media Contact or Inquiries:

Viviana Lauschus

Marketing Manager, Black Dragon Capital

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Aren Wong

Social Media Manager, Black Dragon Capital

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SOURCE Black Dragon Capital