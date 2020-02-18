Black Dragon Capital Announces Continued Expansion, Including Senior Executives

Black Dragon's unique operationally oriented approach – whereby all investment professionals have deep domain expertise in the areas in which they invest and apply the proprietary performance enhancement tools – helps advance the enterprises of entrepreneurs committed to nurturing market-leading companies.

Among the new team members joining Black Dragon as Directors are Frank Capria and Steve Richards.

Frank Capria, an experienced media product strategy leader, will focus on investments and portfolio companies in the media technology space. Before joining Black Dragon, he led the video surveillance product group for LenelS2, a subsidiary of United Technology. His focus there was advanced analytics and machine learning. He was previously in the media and technology sector, including nearly a decade at Avid Technology while Hernandez was CEO. Capria was part of the team that led Avid's transformation and turnaround. Before entering the technology field, Capria was an editor at WGBH (PBS) in Boston, where he won a regional Emmy Award. He holds an MBA from Babson College and a BS from Boston University, where he now serves as a senior lecturer in the film and television program.

Steve Richards comes to Black Dragon with over 20 years of experience in the software and technology sector in finance-related roles, including corporate finance, operational finance, strategic planning and analysis and corporate development. At Black Dragon, he will help lead the Dragon Performance Group™, the firm's consulting arm that provides leading-edge technology and operational support to Black Dragon portfolio companies.

Black Dragon announced that Mohamed Hussein, an operations and contract expert with significant public and private sector experience, will join as an Advisor. Hussein will focus on operations and spend management support for Black Dragon and its portfolio companies. He is currently at GE Healthcare, where he manages a large portfolio of vendor engagements. He previously held senior roles at technology companies, including Avid Technology, where he was part of Hernandez's team that spearheaded the company's turnaround.

"At Black Dragon Capital, we're excited to have investment professionals who were operating executives that understand the unique challenges of creating high-growth companies in technology fields being disrupted. Frank Capria and Mo Hussein join several team members and Advisors who worked with me or were major clients at Avid and understand the challenges in the media industry," Hernandez said. "And we are delighted that Steve Richards has come aboard to help us build out and lead the Dragon Performance Group. It promises to be a tremendous asset to our portfolio companies as they shape their strategies for competitive advantage and long-term success."

Said Capria, "I'm excited to be joining Black Dragon Capital and working again with Louis Hernandez at such a great time for the media and entertainment industry. It's important to me to join a firm focused on growth and diversity, especially one so respected by the thought leaders of our industry."

Said Richards, "I am thrilled to join Black Dragon Capital and help lead the Dragon Performance Group. Its strategy is to provide hands-on support and guidance to portfolio companies from industry veterans, and give entrepreneurs something they can't get anywhere else. Black Dragon's success in growing its companies is a testament to this approach. I feel honored to take part in the continued success of such companies."

About Black Dragon Capital

Black Dragon Capital, LLC ("BDC") is a minority founder led private equity firm making control investments in technology companies. BDC was formed by technology operating executives with a track record of building market leading companies and providing above market investment returns. Learn more at https://blackdragoncap.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/black-dragon-capital.

Contact:

Michael-Jon Romano

Sommerfield Communications

(212) 255-8386

Michael-Jon@Sommerfield.com

SOURCE Black Dragon Capital

Related Links

http://www.blackdragoncap.com

