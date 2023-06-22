Black Dragon Capital Continues Expansion, Adds Multiple Industry Professionals to Its Team of Experts

New additions strengthen unique operations-led approach to technology investing

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Dragon Capital℠ ("BDC), a multi-phased investment firm focused on advanced technologies in high growth segments known for its unique, operations-led approach today announced new additions to its roster of tenured industry experts.

Black Dragon Capital℠ has a completely different approach to investing. The firm combines deep domain operating expertise, an emphasis on social impact investing, and a solid history of success in the fields we invest in. The firm is led by a diverse manager and team that have delivered consistent, well-above market returns and growth in their portfolio enterprise value. The fund's leadership are not merely participants in the industry, they are recognized founders, CEO's and entrepreneurs who have reshaped industries through their innovations and leadership. They have also contributed significant amounts of their own capital to past fund investments.

These new additions represent the most recent expansion of a firm committed to helping industries grow and prosper by addressing the most significant issues they face. We welcome the following new Black Dragon team members:

Alejandro Adi, Director of Operational Finance

Alejandro Adi is a member of the One Dragon Services group focused on CFO and financial services. He is a senior financial and administrative executive with over 25 years of experience. He has served as CFO, VP of Finance, Regional Controller and F&A Director in several multinational technologies' companies. As Vice President of Finance LATAM at MicroStrategy, he led the finance, accounting, tax, IS, HR and administrative areas for approximately 17 years. He has also served at the following companies: Sterlington PLLC, Lazo, Limpiolux SA, Vida Tec SA, Claro and NCR Corporation. Mr. Adi holds an MBA from Universidad del CEMA and a BA from Universidad de Buenos Aires. He is fluent in Spanish, English and Portuguese.

Jyotsna Sharma, VP of Finance

Jyotsna Sharma is the Vice President of Finance, focused on BDC's investments analysis, investment structures, due diligence, execution and closing, and fund level performance reporting. Ms. Sharma has over 14 years of global experience leading investment portfolios and teams in the US, Middle East, and Asia in public and private sectors. She has had a wide range of responsibilities in private equity investment processes including leading sourcing, investment mandates, portfolio management, acquisitions and dispositions, financial analysis, due diligence, and fund raising. In the past, Ms. Sharma has also served as a Business Mentor for the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women. She earned her MBA from Columbia Business School and London Business School's joint program, and a Bachelor's in Computer Science and Engineering from Punjab Technical University in India. In addition, she is a Certified M&A Advisor (CM&AA), Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS) and a Certified Global Sanctions Specialist (CGGS).

Chris Ducanes, General Counsel

A. Christopher Ducanes is the General Counsel of Black Dragon Capital. In his role, he leads the firm's legal, information technology, compliance, human resources and other administrative functions. Mr. Ducanes has nearly 25 years of legal, administrative, executive management, strategy, and operational experience, including scaling private and public PE-backed software and technology companies in highly regulated markets with global operations. Mr. Ducanes earned his Bachelor of Science degrees in both Marketing and Management from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business. He holds a Juris Doctorate in law from the University of Illinois - Chicago School of Law and a Master of Laws in Transnational Business Practice from the University of the Pacific - McGeorge School of Law. Mr. Ducanes also attended Cornell University's intensive FALCON program in Japanese.

Lourdes Castillo, Director of Human Resources and Administration

Lourdes Castillo is the Director of Human Resources and Administration at Black Dragon.

Prior to starting with Black Dragon Capital, Ms. Castillo worked in the private and public sectors for both large and small businesses, gaining over 20 years Human Resources experience. She has guided her prior employers in the HR administration, operations, compliance and taxation reporting focusing on implementing policies and procedures setting an overall company standard practice. She has overseen corporate and worldwide Human Resources including recruiting, payroll, benefits, people and performance, employee training and overall company culture and employee relation for employers in the tech, resort/casino, legal and financial sector. Her philosophy is that one can never quit learning and growing both personally and professionally and both our internal and external customers satisfaction and customer relations are at the core of every business.

Ms. Castillo holds a BA in Business Administration and Finance from Brandman University. She is fluent in Spanish and English.

Vineet Begwani, Analyst

Vineet Begwani is an Analyst at Black Dragon, assisting with executing transactions, valuations, and financial analysis. He has a broad range of experience in the financial services and manufacturing sectors with the assessment of M&A and financing opportunities. Mr. Begwani holds a Master of Science in Finance from ICFAI University.

Johanna Vazquez, Controller

Johanna Vazquez is a Controller at Black Dragon Capital and supports the For A Bright Future Foundation finance department. She has more than 23 years of financial experience and has worked with large multinational companies and a technology startup. Johanna has managed all aspects of accounting and finance, including financial planning and analysis, accounting, consolidations, audit, payroll, forecasting and pricing. She has a background in due diligence, internal and external audits, and implementation of procedures and ERP systems. Johanna graduated with honors for her Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from the prestigious University of Buenos Aires (UBA). She believes in continuous learning and growth.

Analia Julieta D'Addese

Analia is an Executive Assistant to the CEO and Managing Director of Black Dragon Capital. She assists the CEO with administration activities and executive support. She is a seasoned professional with over 15 years of experience supporting board-level executives within international companies. Ms. D'Addese is from Buenos Aires and she is passionate about self-development. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Public Relations/Image Management from the Universidad Nacional de Lomas de Zamora.

"We're excited to bring in these individuals who have a deep understanding of their fields of expertise. As Black Dragon Capital continues its expansion, it is critical for us to continue adding to our accomplished and diverse team of experts. I am very excited to see how we can leverage their knowledge and experience in creating more long-lasting market leaders," said Louis Hernandez Jr., Founder and CEO of Black Dragon Capital℠

Black Dragon Capital℠ has a long history of investing in areas where there is the chance to create strong social impact which can strengthen the economic stability of the communities they serve. They have continued to expand in a variety of areas and launched a pioneering multi-year sacred business partnership aiming to foster social advancement in multiple global communities with his Eminence Cardinal Müller's Dominus Jesus Association earlier this year. BDC's professionals and advisors all have a unique combination of extensive industry, operational, and investment success in the fields that they invest in.

About Black Dragon Capital

Black Dragon Capital℠ (BDC) is a multi-phased investment firm focused on advanced technologies in high growth segments that strengthen economic stability within communities. The firm was founded and led by a diverse team with a combination of intense operating experience, community impact focus, and a track record of successful investing. They work closely with entrepreneurs to build market leading companies using their proprietary Black Dragon Toolkit℠ and focus on high potential early stage, and mid-market technology companies in growth sectors disrupted by digitization.

Federico Biquard

Senior Marketing Manager, Black Dragon Capital℠

[email protected]

SOURCE Black Dragon Capital