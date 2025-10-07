Black Dragon Capital℠ in Partnership with Leading Credit Unions, Acquire 100% of GenAspire, a Teen Banking Solution Formerly Known as "Copper Banking"

Multi-phased Investment Firm Led by Louis Hernandez Jr. and Partnered with Multiple Prominent Credit Unions Aims to Unlock GenAspire's Potential to Connect Credit Unions with Younger Demographic

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Dragon Capital℠ ("Black Dragon") – a global multi-phased investment firm focused on disruptive technologies in high growth industry segments – has acquired the entirety of GenAspire, the teen banking solution formerly known as Copper Banking.

Originally founded as Copper Banking and recently renamed after being acquired by Black Dragon Capital℠, in partnership with leading credit unions, GenAspire leverages a track record of success in the fintech space with a new-found vision for pioneering effective financial education in the next generation. The GenAspire team partners with Credit Unions to provide schools around the country access to innovative, hands-on tools that turn complex financial concepts into relatable, interactive experiences. GenAspire follows a model of success which connects teens and young adults with their first bank account, meets them where they are through digital banking services, provides them with financial literacy, and empowers them to dream big and achieve financial independence.

The Black Dragon Capital℠ Team's Unwavering Commitment to the Credit Union Movement

Black Dragon Capital℠ continues establishing partnerships with credit unions who have the shared goal of exploring advanced technologies that can empower them to serve their community better and optimize their services in a rapidly changing digital landscape. The firm has recently formed a FinTech Limited Partners Advisory Board, which includes innovative and sophisticated credit unions in the market, to ensure that strategic decisions are made with a thorough due diligence process that leverages insights from our partners and our team's deep domain experience.

Prominent members of the credit union community have joined forces with Black Dragon Capital℠ because of the firm's history of transforming companies. The firm's trusted leaders have been part of the credit union movement for decades and are committed to seeing it evolve and succeed.

Black Dragon Capital℠ believes that GenAspire is one of the fintech solutions that can directly address the need for credit unions to access, engage and add the next generation of members by exposing them to the benefits of the credit union movement. They have invested in GenAspire with the belief that it has the potential to grow into a successful and sustainable business while serving the needs of the credit union community.

"This first set of investments from our newest partnerships with leading credit unions represents the unique opportunity we have as a community to work together to solve critical problems for the industry. We acquired 100% of GenAspire, allowing us to shape the future of these organizations for the long term. Our One Dragon Services group is already hard at work with the management teams, and advisors to ensure the commercial success and that we drive community and economic value for our credit union investors and their members", said Louis Hernandez Jr. Founder, Chairman and CEO of Black Dragon Capital℠.

"We have seen Black Dragon's record of transforming the companies that they work with into sustainable businesses that deliver results while creating a positive impact in the communities that they serve. Their vision for GenAspire excites us and our team is looking forward to collaborating with them," said Kenny Stivers, General Manager of GenAspire.

About Black Dragon Capital℠

Black Dragon Capital℠, founded over a decade ago by recognized financial technology leaders, is a multi-phased investment firm focused on disruptive technologies in high growth industry segments that strengthen economic stability within communities. The firm is led by a collaborative team with a combination of intense operating experience, community impact focus, and a proven track record of successfully transforming companies.

Learn more at www.blackdragoncap.com

About the Black Dragon Capital℠ FinTech Limited Partner Advisory Board

The FinTech Limited Partner Advisory Board (LPAB) is an organization comprised of recognized credit union and CUSO investment partners. The Advisory Board provides input on industry issues, feedback on operational and technical areas with potential and current investments, and provides strategic advice and direction on all Black Dragon Capital's investments for Fintech strategies. The Advisory Board's feedback incorporates insight from Black Dragon's Global Advisory Group, thought leadership and guidance on key events.

About GenAspire

Originally founded by Copper Banking and recently acquired by Black Dragon Capital, GenAspire leverages a proven track record of success in the fintech space with a new-found vision for pioneering effective financial education in the next generation. The GenAspire team partners with credit unions to provide schools around the country access to innovative, hands-on tools that turn complex financial concepts into relatable, interactive experiences. GenAspire follows a proven model of success which connects teens and young adults with their first bank account, meets them where they are at through digital banking services, provides them with financial literacy, and empowers them to dream big and achieve financial independence.

