Black Dragon Capital℠ names Benson Porter, former CEO of BECU and First Tech Credit Union, as Chair of newly formed Fintech CUSO Fund

Well-recognized credit union and financial services leader Benson Porter will lead the Black Dragon Fintech CUSO Fund designed to bring innovative new technology to the community

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Dragon Capital℠, a multi-phased investment firm focused on advanced technologies in high growth segments that strengthen economic stability within communities, has announced the appointment of Benson Porter as Chair of their new Fintech CUSO Fund.

Benson Porter will be the Chair of the Black Dragon Capital℠ Fintech CUSO Fund which aims to focus on FinTech investments that benefit credit unions.

Benson Porter is a highly regarded credit union and financial services leader with over three decades of expertise in leading accelerated growth strategies and implementing effective control structures in high-growth scenarios. Mr. Porter's impressive track record includes serving as the President and CEO of the BECU, which grew into the third largest credit union in the country during his tenure and serving as the CEO of First Tech Credit Union after its merger with Addison Avenue FCU. He has served on a variety of financial service and technology company's board of directors and is recognized for his emphasis on creating inspired cultures that support growth, differentiated customer service, and financial inclusion. He earlier joined Black Dragon Capital℠ as an Executive Advisor with a focus on FinTech investments that benefit credit unions and community based financial institutions.

Black Dragon Capital℠ (BDC) is a multi-phased investment firm focused on advanced technologies in high growth segments that strengthen economic stability within communities. The firm was founded and led by a diverse team with a combination of intense operating experience, community impact focus, and a track record of successful investing. They work closely with entrepreneurs to build market leading companies using their proprietary Black Dragon Toolkit℠ and focus on high potential early stage, and mid-market technology companies in growth sectors disrupted by digitization.

The new Fintech CUSO Fund is a multiphase Fund that targets early-stage and buy out financial technology companies where Black Dragon Capital℠ has operating and investment expertise. It is formed with the goal of creating positive impact on the operations of these businesses and generate direct positive impact on the communities that they serve. The fund will benefit the strategic goals of Credit Unions and other community based financial institutions.

"Credit unions have much to gain from being able to make the most out of disruptive technologies. I'm really excited to be leading the team. We are going to do everything we can to help credit unions uniquely serve their communities," said Benson Porter, Chair, Black Dragon Capital℠ Fintech CUSO Fund. "I have seen Louis successfully launch CUSO's and FinTech's for decades. It's an honor to work with an accomplished professional with a successful track record of serving the credit union movement."

With Benson Porter as its Chair, Black Dragon Capital℠ will leverage the Fintech CUSO Fund to invest in the most advanced technology for the credit union movement and share the operational expertise to help their investments grow rapidly and drive financial returns for the community of CUSO investors while strengthening the relevance of the credit union movement.

"Benson is an outstanding recognized leader in the credit union and financial services industry, and we cannot think of anyone better to lead our new Fintech CUSO Fund. He knows first-hand what the issues that credit unions face as he has been a successful CEO at multiple institutions. As Chair of the Fund his expertise will be invaluable as we strive to invest in technologies that will benefit the credit union movement and apply our unique operating oriented investment approach to drive returns for the credit union movement as well," said Louis Hernandez, Jr., Founder, Chair and CEO, Black Dragon Capital.

About Black Dragon Capital℠

Black Dragon Capital℠ ("BDC") is a high-performing private equity firm founded and led by a diverse manager and team who have a track-record of outstanding operating and investment success. They make control investments in mid-market technology companies in growth sectors disrupted by digitization and have created unique approaches to launching and developing early-stage companies. With an emphasis on diversity and socially responsible investing, they focus on high potential early-stage companies, and have an entire team dedicated to helping every aspect of the company's growth and development.

