Black Dragon Capital℠ Names Mark Meyer, President & CEO of Filene, as Advisor to the Fintech (CUSO) Fund

Mark Meyer is CEO and President of the Filene Institute, a leading industry research and thought leadership organization. Under his leadership, Filene has thrived, influencing high-level industry thinking and innovative approaches. His visionary leadership has not only enhanced Filene's reputation but also cemented its role as a pivotal player in shaping the industry's future.

"Filene and Mark are known for focusing on unique market insights that allow Credit Unions to perform better and connect to their communities. It is our honor to partner with such a recognized and insightful leader that understands the power of technology's role in serving members better. His friendship, energy, and passion will be an exciting addition and consistent with the operationally led culture and performance history at Black Dragon Capital℠", said Louis Hernandez Jr., Founder, CEO and Managing Partner of Black Dragon Capital℠.

Black Dragon Capital℠ and Filene collaborate on research efforts to benefit the industry, and Mark's insights will be invaluable as the Fintech Fund enables the industry to take advantage of technological advances both financially and operationally. With Mark's expertise, the industry is well positioned to navigate and capitalize on these technological changes, ensuring sustained growth. His insights will be crucial in steering the industry towards a future where technology and finance seamlessly integrate for optimal outcomes. The Fintech (CUSO) Fund values Mark's industry insights as it prepares to finalize its initial investor group this year.

Black Dragon Capital℠ recently launched the Fintech (CUSO) Fund, a multiphase Fund that targets early-stage and buy-out financial technology companies where Black Dragon Capital℠ has operating and investment expertise. It has the goal of creating positive impact on the operations of these businesses, while also making direct and meaningful changes on the communities that credit unions serve. The Fintech (CUSO) Fund, under the leadership of its founder and former BECU and First Tech Credit Union CEO Benson Porter, will benefit the strategic goals of Credit Unions and other community based financial institutions.

Black Dragon Capital℠ focuses on high-growth technology sectors that are undergoing accelerated digitization and creating operational and economic opportunities. These address the most complicated industry issues and have a positive economic and social impact on the communities they serve. Their operationally led model has produced above market returns and recognized technology companies. They continue to add proven operational executives and leaders to help identify, build and advance the most important technology companies successfully.

"The assembly of industry leaders is impressive and a strong statement on the importance of partnering with proven leaders like Black Dragon Capital℠ to maneuver the ever-evolving new technological landscape," said Mark Meyer, President & CEO of Filene. "Black Dragon Capital's operating and deep Fintech industry experience sets it apart in the marketplace."

