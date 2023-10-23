Black Dragon Capital℠ partners with CU 2.0 on the intersection Credit Unions and Technology

Far reaching strategic partnership aimed at helping Credit Unions navigate digital transformation

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Dragon Capital℠ ("BDC," "Black Dragon"), a multi-phased investment firm focused on advanced technologies in high growth segments that strengthen economic stability within communities, has announced its new strategic partnership with recognized credit union strategic advisory firm CU 2.0 aimed at empowering Credit Unions as they navigate digital transformation.

CU 2.0 have partnered with Black Dragon Capital℠ to identify, invest in, and foster the next generation of advanced Financial Technology that will help the Credit Union movement compete and win in the digital age.
Black Dragon Capital℠ has a long history of creating and investing in market leading FinTech companies. It's unique, operationally led approach with deep domain expertise, combined with a diverse team of professionals who have extensive industry, operational, and investment success have been instrumental to the firm's consistent track record of delivering consistent well-above market returns.

Following the addition of well-known industry veterans Benson Porter, former CEO of BECU, and Kirk Kordeleski, former CEO of Bethpage FCU, to its team of experts and the formation of the BDC Fintech CUSO Fund, the firm continues connecting with market leaders in the credit union movement through its new strategic partnership with CU 2.0.

Committed to growing credit unions, CU 2.0 thrives at the intersection of technology, strategy, and success. CU 2.0 partners with FinTechs, enhancing their fit with credit unions, and offers credit unions the tools and opportunities they need to excel. Kirk Drake and Chirs Otey, Founders of CU 2.0 have partnered with Black Dragon Capital to identify, invest in, and foster the next generation of advanced Financial Technology that will help the Credit Union movement compete and win in the digital age.

With Benson Porter as the Chair of the BDC FinTech CUSO Fund and the firm's solid history of credit union and technology investment success, Black Dragon Capital℠ is the perfect partner with CU 2.0 who are experts on the challenges and opportunities that the digital landscapes offers for credit unions. This partnership will allow both sides to sharpen their insights into the needs of credit unions and the types of technology that will help them serve their members better.

"Our collaboration with Black Dragon Capital isn't just about investments; it's about transforming the credit union landscape with pioneering technology. With BDC's proven track record and our in-depth understanding of the credit union movement, we look forward to building a better digital horizon together," said Chris Otey of CU 2.0. 

"CU 2.0 have established themselves as credible thought leaders on the digital transition for credit unions and the technology they'll need to succeed.  It's an honor to partner with them and we look forward to working together to find the next technology market leaders to help the credit union movement stay relevant for the next phase," said Benson Porter, Chair of Black Dragon Capital FinTech CUSO Fund. 

About Black Dragon Capital

Black Dragon Capital℠ (BDC) is a multi-phased investment firm focused on advanced technologies in high growth segments that strengthen economic stability within communities. The firm was founded and led by a diverse team with a combination of intense operating experience, community impact focus, and a track record of successful investing. They work closely with entrepreneurs to build market leading companies using their proprietary Black Dragon Toolkit℠ and focus on high potential early stage, and mid-market technology companies in growth sectors disrupted by digitization.

About CU 2.0

CU 2.0 is where credit unions meet innovation. CU 2.0 fuels credit union growth by introducing modern fintech solutions and offering hands-on coaching, educational opportunities, and strategic insights. CU 2.0 also coaches fintechs to better meet the needs of today's leading credit unions.

Media Contact or Inquiries:
Aren Wong
Marketing Manager, Black Dragon Capital
[email protected]

SOURCE Black Dragon Capital

