Black Dragon Capital Partners With GlobalLogic; Digital Product Engineering Firm Will Accelerate Technology Development for Portfolio Companies

MIAMI, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Private equity firm Black Dragon Capital is partnering with digital product engineering leader GlobalLogic to accelerate technology development and create new market opportunities for Black Dragon's portfolio companies.

GlobalLogic will advise Black Dragon portfolio companies on the development of cutting-edge software, hardware and services; ways to make mature products relevant to new customers; and building connections between companies and consumers. The services, to be provided by GlobalLogic through Black Dragon's Dragon Performance Group™, are part of the private equity firm's mission to create market-leading companies in industries disrupted by digitization. Dragon Performance Group™ is the consulting arm of Black Dragon.

GlobalLogic will also consult with the leadership of Black Dragon on identifying and developing of new investment opportunities. Black Dragon focuses on growth investments in digital commerce, financial services technology and media technology.

"GlobalLogic has a significant track record helping technology companies improve their development efforts and get to market faster with offerings that connect with customers. GlobalLogic's tools, skills and experience will help the leaders of our portfolio companies, and the Black Dragon principals and advisors who work closely with them, accelerate growth and navigate the ongoing disruption of the digital ecosystem," said Black Dragon Founder, CEO and Managing Director Louis Hernandez Jr.

"Black Dragon Capital's portfolio companies have the potential to lead their markets," said Shashank Samant, CEO and President of GlobalLogic. "We are confident that transformative design engineering services can help streamline their development and accelerate their path to leadership, and we are delighted to become a strategic partner. Their approach and our capabilities are a perfect fit."

Hernandez said, "Our portfolio companies will be able to benefit from focused service, competitive rates and a more efficient technology development path than most growth firms have access to. We are confident that a faster path to leadership will be the result. This is part of our commitment to being an operationally driven, hands-on partner with the companies and entrepreneurs who comprise our portfolio."

About Black Dragon Capital

Black Dragon Capital is a private equity firm based in Miami with a focus on growth investments, particularly in digital commerce, financial services and media technology. Black Dragon's team of industry professionals have significant operational experience, strong financial backgrounds, and proven track records of success and investment experience, ranging from startups to billion-dollar organizations in both public and private vehicles. The company leverages its network expertise and deep domain knowledge to assist in accelerating growth and profits in selected markets – all while working closely with entrepreneurs. Learn more at blackdragoncap.com.

About GlobalLogic

GlobalLogic is a full-lifecycle product development services leader that combines chip-to-cloud software engineering expertise and vertical industry experience to help our customers design, build, and deliver their next generation products and digital experiences. We expertly integrate design, complex engineering, and agile delivery capabilities to deliver superior business outcomes for global brands. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic operates design studios and engineering centers around the world, extending the benefits of our true global presence to customers in telecom, automotive, healthcare, technology, media and entertainment, manufacturing, and semiconductor industries. www.globallogic.com

