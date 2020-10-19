Black Dragon Capital sets in motion The Black Dragon Toolkit(SM) and bets long term on Grass Valley's customer-focused strategy

MIAMI, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Dragon Capital, LLC., a unique, technology focused and high-performing private equity firm led by a diverse founder and team, began collaborating with Grass Valley's management on The Black Dragon ToolkitSM, a proprietary set of analytical tools, strategic concepts and operational processes that facilitate a better understanding of customer needs and market dynamics, enabling Grass Valley to lead the media industry's digital transformation.

Black Dragon Capital's CEO and Managing Director Louis Hernandez Jr. stated, "Entrepreneurs immediately appreciate and understand how these tools can help clarify their strategy, focus their execution, and drive better performance and returns. The Black Dragon ToolkitSM is a codified set of strategic tools that have been hardened by decades of experience in building successful technology companies. We work with our management teams to adopt selected recommendations from The Black Dragon ToolkitSM as they deem appropriate. Borne out of our own experience as operators and investors, these tools are designed to create market leaders in industries where the workflow and economics are being rapidly disrupted by digitization."

In a recent press interview, Grass Valley's CEO & President Tim Shoulders discussed BDC's collaboration with Grass Valley. It has been about 100 days since the acquisition closed, and Shoulders said it's clear that the private equity firm has a "love for the broadcast and media community" and a desire "for the long term" to build a company that provides a "world-leading portfolio" of technology solutions.

To better understand the strategic pain points, business needs and market opportunities of media technology customers, and in-line with The Black Dragon ToolkitSM, Grass Valley's CEO and President, Tim Shoulders, recently launched GVX, an innovative and collaborative customer council made up of globally recognized media technology leaders from some of the largest and most recognized media brands in the industry. The GVX Customer Council convenes regularly and discusses ever-changing market conditions, technological advancements and other themes that impact both suppliers and buyers, feeding into Grass Valley's product development strategy.

Grass Valley announced today that Del Parks, EVP and CTO at Sinclair Broadcast Group and Fellow of The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers, was appointed as Chair of GVX. Parks, an award winning and respected technology executive, has helped build Sinclair Broadcast Group into one of the largest content creators and distributors in U.S. Parks will lead the council, driving GV's efforts to accelerate cross-industry innovation, identify customer needs and deliver solutions that match the challenges facing today's content producers and global distributors.

"GVX lies at the heart of our commitment to listen to, and understand, the needs of the market so we can develop the technology that our customers need to navigate through the biggest shift the industry has ever seen," said Tim Shoulders, Grass Valley's CEO and President. "We are delighted that Del has accepted the position of chair of GVX. His enormous influence in the industry is critical to helping us develop a roadmap that drives the business of broadcast forward." Louis Hernandez Jr. added, "I want to congratulate Tim Shoulders for launching GVX and for recruiting Black Dragon Capital's close friend and advisor, Del Parks as Chair. I know he'll add tremendous value to the new customer council, help Grass Valley shape the future of the industry and attract other industry innovators to join."

Del Parks stated: "An initiative like GVX is vital to ensuring customers are heard and have a platform to collectively drive the direction of the wider industry. I'm excited to take on the role of Chair and look forward to collaborating with my fellow GVX Council members and with the Grass Valley team to deliver outstanding results."

Alongside Parks, GVX includes industry leaders, such as Helen Clifton from ABC Australia, Ruba Ibrahim from Al Arabiya Network, Gordon Castle from Discovery, Mauricio Felix from Globo, Dave Mazza from NBC Sports, Scott Rothenberg from NEP, and Mohamed Abuagla, former CTO and CIO of Al Jazeera and Black Dragon Media Advisor and many others from large media enterprises and global distributors.

Grass Valley also announced that Louis Hernandez Jr. will serve as Executive Chair for Grass Valley and will leverage his media technology and operational experience to help accelerate Grass Valley's digital transformation and business performance.

Louis Hernandez Jr. asserted, "We are investing in the long run with Grass Valley and I am thrilled to serve as their Executive Chair. I am excited with Tim Shoulders' vision and how GVX will help Grass Valley's management, customers and partners work together to build a future we can all be proud of and that meets the needs of our community."

