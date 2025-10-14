Black Dragon Capital℠ Successfully Holds Welcome Reception and Sponsors the Maxx Convention Hosted by GoWest Credit Union Association in Portland

Multi-phased firm continues support of industry events after strengthening ties with multiple credit unions

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Dragon Capital℠ ("Black Dragon") – a global multi-phased investment firm focused on disruptive technologies in high growth industry segments – has announced its sponsorship of the Maxx Convention hosted by GoWest Credit Union Association. The firm has also successfully hosted the welcome reception for attendees to the event happening from October 13 to 16, 2025 at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland.

The firm has recently launched the Black Dragon Capital℠ FinTech Limited Partner Advisory Board, an organization comprised of recognized credit union and CUSO investment partners. With renowned industry figures like Chuck Fagan, President & CEO of Velera and Bill Cheney, CEO of SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union taking the leadership role as Co-Chairs, the Black Dragon Capital℠ FinTech Limited Partner Advisory Board focuses on collaboration, innovation and community engagement between the most advanced credit unions and CUSOs in the industry and the intense operating focus and domain expertise of Black Dragon Capital. The collaboration will seek to build the most important and successful FinTech organizations that solve the most significant issues in the industry, creating sustainable long-term businesses, and drive strong returns to members and investors in the credit union industry.

The Maxx Convention brings together over a thousand credit union professionals for opportunities to network, learn from renowned industry leaders, engage with cutting-edge solutions. The event brings the future of credit union technology to those who would benefit from it most. With over 120 solutions booths and collectively trusted reviews, it is an efficient way to explore the latest possibilities for credit unions.

This event presents an excellent opportunity for the Black Dragon Capital℠ team to expand its network and connect with more members of the credit union industry who share their collaborative and sustainable approach towards building companies that can benefit the credit union movement.

"GoWest has done great things over the years with the Maxx Convention, and we're excited to join the event this year as both sponsor and host for the welcome reception. Our team is looking forward to the opportunity to get connected with the community and discuss how credit unions and technology experts can meet in the middle and create something exciting through innovation, collaboration, and efficiency," said Kevin Lee, Partner at Black Dragon Capital.

About Black Dragon Capital℠

Black Dragon Capital℠, founded over a decade ago by recognized financial technology leaders, is a multi-phased investment firm focused on disruptive technologies in high growth industry segments that strengthen economic stability within communities. The firm is led by a collaborative team with a combination of intense operating experience, community impact focus, and a proven track record of successfully transforming companies.

Learn more: www.blackdragoncap.com

About the Black Dragon Capital℠ FinTech Limited Partner Advisory Board

The FinTech Limited Partner Advisory Board (LPAB) is an organization comprised of recognized credit union and CUSO investment partners. The Advisory Board provides input on industry issues, feedback on operational and technical areas with potential and current investments, and provides strategic advice and direction on all Black Dragon Capital's investments for Fintech strategies. The Advisory Board's feedback incorporates insight from Black Dragon's Global Advisory Group, thought leadership and guidance on key events.

Media Contact or Inquiries:

Viviana Lauschus

Marketing Manager, Black Dragon Capital

[email protected]

Aren Wong

Social Media Manager, Black Dragon Capital

[email protected]

