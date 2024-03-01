Black Dragon Capital℠ to attend CUNA GAC 2024 with team of renowned FinTech leaders

Black Dragon Capital℠ has a long history of creating and investing in market leading FinTech companies. It's unique, operationally led approach with deep domain expertise, combined with a global network of diverse professionals who have extensive industry, operational, and investment success have been instrumental to the firm's consistent track record of delivering well-above market returns.

This year, the firm continues its support for the credit union community by participating in the CUNA GAC 2024.

Black Dragon Capital℠ will be joining in the following events from March 3rd to 5th:

CUNA GAC Panel: Building Innovation Capacity and Entrepreneurial Capabilities ( March 5 , 9-9:50a.m. )

, ) CU 2.0 Fintech Happy Hour as a Title sponsor ( March 3 , 3-5p.m. )

, ) CUNA GAC Herb Wegner Dinner ( March 4th )

) Exclusive Strategic dinner hosted by PARC Street Partners/Black Dragon Capital℠ ( March 3 , 7-8p.m. )

, ) Private group Cigar Night ( March 4 , 9p.m.-12a.m. )

, ) Private dinner hosted by PARC Street Partners/Black Dragon Capital℠ ( March 5 , 7-9p.m. )

, ) Invitation only brainstorming discussions with large and forward-thinking credit unions on the changing digital landscape and the impact on our industry

In alignment with the firm's objective of making technology investments that will create positive impact on the operations of credit unions and generate direct positive impact on the communities that they serve, Benson Porter, Black Dragon Capital Fintech CUSO Fund Chair, will be joining the panel titled Building Innovation Capacity and Entrepreneurial Capabilities on Tuesday, March 5th at Ballroom C, third floor, from 9:00a.m. to 9:50a.m.

This fifty-minute panel will touch on key topics such as how CUs can face the demands of today's operating environment, anticipate members' demands, and drive performance while exploring new opportunities. It will explore how CUs can innovate today to be relevant tomorrow through partnerships, fintechs, strategic investments, and the Credit Union Service Organization structure.

"I have committed decades to ensuring credit unions remain a vital component of the U.S. financial services landscape and continue to provide innovative services to their communities. I've seen the power of financial cooperatives accelerated by technology enabling differentiated member experiences and addressing some of our industry's biggest challenges. Combining innovative credit union leaders with advanced technology partners in a collaborative environment creates an exciting set of possibilities," said Benson Porter, Chair of the Black Dragon Capital Fintech Fund.

In the last year, Black Dragon Capital℠ launched their Fintech CUSO Fund with renowned industry names like Benson Porter and Kirk Kordeleski taking leadership of their efforts and the anchor commitment by Bill Cheney of SchoolsFirst Credit Union. The firm also began a strategic partnership with CU 2.0 and even expanded their One Dragon Services team to focus on the needs of the credit union movement.

Black Dragon Capital℠ further proves their dedication to making a significant investment in building FinTechs that service the unique needs of the credit union market through their strong presence at CUNA GAC 2024, where they can share their insights as well as engage in meaningful conversations with the members of the credit union industry.

"We launched the Black Dragon Capital Fintech CUSO Fund to allow the credit union movement to access to the most advanced technology in the world, compete and win for relevance in their community, and create market leading FinTech companies while providing above market returns. We have been part of this community for decades and are excited about the prospect of serving our community for years to come with a proven and accomplished team that has a track record of building companies and provide attractive returns at scale globally," said Louis Hernandez, Jr. Founder of Black Dragon Capital, and Managing Partner of the Fintech Fund.

