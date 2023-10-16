Black Dragon Capital℠ to host several events at Money 20/20 and the California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues in Las Vegas

Key Black Dragon team members and Advisors participating in several events during week-long engagement

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Dragon Capital℠ ("BDC," "Black Dragon"), a multi-phased investment firm focused on advanced technologies in high growth segments that strengthen economic stability within communities, will be hosting several events at Money 20/20 and the California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues happening this October in Las Vegas.

Black Dragon Capital℠ is known for its unique operations-led approach to investment, made possible by its team's deep domain expertise as both operators and investors within the industries they focus on. Its principals have been recognized members of the banking technology and operational landscape for decades who have led some of the most recognized financial institutions and FinTech companies in the industry.

Driven by the goal of creating market-leading businesses that can contribute to strengthening the economic stability within their communities, Black Dragon actively takes part in different industry events to get to know the different leaders in financial and operational technology and investing in the community.

The team's desire to keep their finger on the pulse of the community better has culminated in Black Dragon Capital℠ hosting several events as part of Money 20/20, happening October 22-25, 2023, and the California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues, happening October 22-26, 2023, in Las Vegas.

The firm will be hosting social and business discussion events while invitation-only events will allow for opportunities to catch up with industry friends and discuss possible collaborations that will leverage industry trends. Prominent attendees of these events include Kirk Kordeleski and Benson Porter – credit union industry veterans who both recently joined Black Dragon Capital℠ as advisors.

Through their consistent presence in both events, the Black Dragon team hopes to be able to show their support to the community, spend time with friends from credit unions and financial services companies, and connect with promising FinTech companies who may be seeking financial sponsors with a thorough understanding of what it means to run a business.

The upcoming events demonstrate Black Dragon's continued engagement with the community on two important industry events and its ongoing collaboration and involvement with the financial services industry and community based financial institutions.

"As Chair of the newly formed FinTech CUSO Fund, Louis Hernandez Jr. and I are eager to continue our involvement with the community and participate in important strategic discussions", said Benson Porter, Chair of the BDC FinTech CUSO Fund. "We look forward to meeting the leaders in our industry and the future entrepreneurs who will share the Financial Technology landscape."

About Black Dragon Capital℠

Black Dragon Capital℠ (BDC) is a multi-phased investment firm focused on advanced technologies in high growth segments that strengthen economic stability within communities. The firm was founded and led by a diverse team with a combination of intense operating experience, community impact focus, and a track record of successful investing. They work closely with entrepreneurs to build market leading companies using their proprietary Black Dragon Toolkit℠ and focus on high potential early stage, and mid-market technology companies in growth sectors disrupted by digitization.

