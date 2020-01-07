Black Dragon Capital Will Partner With R Systems; The Digital Consulting And AI Analytics Firm Will Help Accelerate Black Dragon's Portfolio Companies' Growth

MIAMI, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Private equity firm Black Dragon Capital will partner with digital consulting and AI analytics consulting firm R Systems to accelerate technology development and time to market for Black Dragon's portfolio companies.

Under the terms of the global partnership agreement, R Systems will advise Black Dragon about technology, product development and design, and will provide AI-driven analytics to drive business growth. The services, to be provided by R Systems through Black Dragon's Dragon Performance Group™, are part of the private equity firm's mission to create market-leading companies in industries disrupted by digitization. Black Dragon is a minority-led private equity firm that makes control investments in digital commerce, financial services and media technology.

"Black Dragon Capital is operationally led," said Black Dragon Founder, CEO and Managing Director Louis Hernandez Jr. "We enter into partnerships that we wish we had had as entrepreneurs and leaders, and make them available to everyone in our portfolio. R Systems has a significant track record in helping technology companies improve their products and processes and get to market faster with offerings that connect with customers. The partnership will allow our portfolio to build market leading companies faster and with greater agility. We are excited to have the Dragon Performance Group™, our operations engagement team, continuing to enhance the tools to drive performance."

"Black Dragon Capital's portfolio companies have the potential to lead their markets," said Rekhi Singh, CEO of R Systems. "We are confident that transformative design engineering services can help streamline their development and accelerate their path to leadership, and we are delighted to become a strategic partner of Black Dragon. Their approach and our capabilities are a perfect fit."

Black Dragon's partnership with R Systems will have a global footprint. Founded in Sacramento in 1993, R Systems maintains 16 delivery centers and over 25 offices around the world. "This will be a global relationship that benefits our entire portfolio," Hernandez said. "Our companies will benefit from focused service, competitive rates and a more efficient technology development path than any one company could have achieved using its individual resources. We are confident that a faster path to leadership will be the result."

About Black Dragon Capital

Black Dragon Capital is a private equity firm based in Miami with a focus on control investments in growth companies, particularly in digital commerce, financial services and media technology. Black Dragon's team of industry professionals have significant operational experience, strong financial backgrounds, and proven track records of success and investment experience, ranging from startups to billion-dollar organizations in both public and private vehicles. The company leverages its network expertise and deep domain knowledge to assist in accelerating growth and profits in selected markets – all while working closely with entrepreneurs. Learn more at blackdragoncap.com or follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/black-dragon-capital.

About R Systems International Limited

R Systems International Limited founded in 1993, is a leading provider of technology, AI/ Analytics and knowledge services. We partner with software product companies and businesses for their digital transformation by building scalable, configurable and secure products and applications using digital technologies and help our clients to support their customers worldwide for products and services using our global delivery model. R Systems rapidly growing customer list includes a variety of Fortune 1000, government and mid-sized organizations across a wide range of industry verticals including telecom, technology, healthcare & life science, finance & insurance and retail & ecommerce. R Systems maintains sixteen development and service centres to serve customers in USA, Europe and the Far East.

